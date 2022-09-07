What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse

Coinbase executive Joe Lallouz has bought a lavish townhouse in Brooklyn just months after the company’s CEO purchased a Bel Air mansion

Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights.

The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York Harbor.

Intership’s Andrew Vogel, the home’s previous owner, renovated it before putting the house up for sale in 2019.

Lallouz co-founded blockchain infrastructure builder Bison Trails, which was acquired by Coinbase in January 2021 for an undisclosed sum of money.

In December, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong bought a lavish Bel Air mansion for a staggering $133 million.