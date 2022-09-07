What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse

Wed, 09/07/2022 - 20:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase executive Joe Lallouz has bought a lavish townhouse in Brooklyn just months after the company’s CEO purchased a Bel Air mansion
What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights.

The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York Harbor.

Related
$258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope

Intership’s Andrew Vogel, the home’s previous owner, renovated it before putting the house up for sale in 2019.      

Lallouz co-founded blockchain infrastructure builder Bison Trails, which was acquired by Coinbase in January 2021 for an undisclosed sum of money.

In December, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong bought a lavish Bel Air mansion for a staggering $133 million.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope
09/07/2022 - 19:06
$258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Elon Musk Grows in Scope
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details
09/07/2022 - 16:24
Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/07/2022 - 16:10
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina