Coinbase Wallet Integrates OpenSea, Rarible Orders: Details

Sat, 07/23/2022 - 12:13
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Latest upgrade to Coinbase Wallet unlocks new opportunities for NFT traders of two majors
Coinbase Wallet Integrates OpenSea, Rarible Orders: Details
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Coinbase Wallet, a multi-product cryptocurrency storage ecosystem by the largest U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase, releases a tech upgrade that streamlines non-fungible token (NFT) trading for pros and newbies.

OpenSea, Rarible orders now broadcasted by Coinbase Wallet

According to an official announcement made by the Coinbase Wallet Twitter, its NFT trading stack is upgraded. Largely, this upgrade is designed to make NFT trading more seamless and newbie-friendly.

Namely, the Coinbase Wallet extension now broadcasts offers from OpenSea, a largest NFT trading platform in Web3, and its rival Rarible.

Starting today, NFT creators and commissioners can check orders on their NFTs placed on two major platforms without leaving their Chrome browsers.

Also, they can seamlessly accept or refuse offers through Coinbase Wallet's built-in tools.

OpenSea is the most popular NFT marketplace in Web3; it processes orders from 25,000 to 30,000 users daily. Its smart contracts are deployed to Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Polygon network (MATIC) blockchains.

Interest in NFTs drops to 10-month lows

Rarible is an innovative NFT marketplace on Ethereum (ETH), Tezos (XTZ) and Flow (FLOW) blockchains.

Meanwhile, global crypto recession pushed the interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to levels unseen since early October 2021.

Interest in NFTs plummeted
Image by Trends

In the last six months, the interest in searches for "nft" requests and non-fungible tokens as a topic dropped sixfold globally and more than sevenfold in the United States.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano's IOG Gives Lowdown on Vasil Hard Fork Progress
07/23/2022 - 15:37
Cardano's IOG Gives Lowdown on Vasil Hard Fork Progress
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for July 23
07/23/2022 - 14:54
BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for July 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Terra (LUNA) Collapse Predicted 4 Years Ago; Check Out This Visionary Statement
07/23/2022 - 14:24
Terra (LUNA) Collapse Predicted 4 Years Ago; Check Out This Visionary Statement
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov