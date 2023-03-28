Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Gets Bashed by XRP Community, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has endured criticism from the XRP community in his most recent tweet. Brandt had tweeted in reaction to a WSJ report citing the CFTC lawsuit slammed on Binance.

On March 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance, the world's biggest digital asset exchange, for allegedly allowing U.S. customers to trade on its offshore platform even though it claimed not to.

It was just a matter of time before this happened to @binance Justice is Justice

Is @Ripple the next domino to topple?https://t.co/zNRLeuNCLg — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) March 27, 2023

Brandt commented, "It was just a matter of time before this happened to Binance. Justice is justice. Is Ripple the next domino to topple?"

This caught the attention of the XRP community, who voiced their disappointment as it seemed the veteran trader had not been following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

"So you’ve not been following the case and the SEC's unfaithful allegiance to the law," a Twitter user queried. Another user pointed out that Ripple was sued over two years ago and might be the "saving grace" for crypto if it wins.

Others posted clown emojis in response to Brandt's tweet, while a user asked, "Are you suggesting they will be sued by the CFTC after this 2 year battle with the SEC?"

In December 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated a lawsuit against Ripple, alleging that the company and its executives sold XRP as an unregistered security.

Among closely watched fintech lawsuits, the Ripple decision is the most high profile, as XRP ranks the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Last December, Ripple and the SEC submitted their final round of briefs seeking summary judgment. The judge could rule in favor of either side, avoiding a trial, or table the matter before a jury.