Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor, a cofounder and executive chairman of the Bitcoin-powered Strategy giant, has taken to his social media account to share a new take on the BTC network with his army of followers.

"Bitcoin is a Newtonian network," Saylor proclaims

Saylor’s new idea is to compare the world’s flagship cryptocurrency with a Newtonian network. Рe did so by publishing an AI-generated image of himself looking at the camera through an astrolabe.

By comparing Bitcoin to a Newtonian network, Saylor likely suggests that Bitcoin works based on predictable and universal principles similar to those of Newtonian physics, and it would make the global financial system much more reliable. What is more, this could be an emphasis that BTC is inevitable and the global finance system cannot avoid it anyway, just as the world cannot avoid living by Newtonian laws of physics.

Saylor loves posting these daily pictures of himself related to Bitcoin, being a major BTC advocate. On Tuesday, he published a picture of himself dressed in a long robe wrapped around his shoulders, resembling Jesus Christ, and holding a woven basket with loaves of bread and fish. “Teach a man to Bitcoin,” he tweeted, rephrasing a quote from the New Testament: “teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” This was a hint that Bitcoin is powerful enough to “feed the 5,000” as happened in the New Testament.

Strategy now holds $37.90 billion in Bitcoin

Earlier this week, Michael Saylor published an X post, announcing yet another Bitcoin purchase conducted by Strategy. This time, it was a mammoth one, as the company spent approximately $1.42 billion on BTC.

Judging by the tweet, the buy was made on April 27. As of that date, Strategy holds a total of 553,555 Bitcoins worth roughly $37.90 billion. It also achieved a Bitcoin yield of 13.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Notably, in a recent tweet, Saylor reaffirmed his concept that eventually all banks will embrace Bitcoin and will begin to accumulate it. On April 28, he wrote that “banks will finally bless Bitcoin,” and then, “everyone will want to buy it, no one will need to sell it.” However, he continued, after than retail buyers won’t be able to afford it.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is going for $94,462 after failing to regain the $95,000 level earlier today.