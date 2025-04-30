Advertisement
Advertisement

    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 13:19
    Michael Saylor suggested powerful historic prototype of Bitcoin network
    Advertisement
    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a cofounder and executive chairman of the Bitcoin-powered Strategy giant, has taken to his social media account to share a new take on the BTC network with his army of followers.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 12:44
    Bitcoin Breaks Major ATH, But It's Not What You Think
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    "Bitcoin is a Newtonian network," Saylor proclaims

    Saylor’s new idea is to compare the world’s flagship cryptocurrency with a Newtonian network. Рe did so by publishing an AI-generated image of himself looking at the camera through an astrolabe.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor
    198,171,864,549 SHIB Stun Major US Exchange Coinbase
    1.5 Trillion PEPE Exits Binance as Crypto Market Trades in Red

    By comparing Bitcoin to a Newtonian network, Saylor likely suggests that Bitcoin works based on predictable and universal principles similar to those of Newtonian physics, and it would make the global financial system much more reliable. What is more, this could be an emphasis that BTC is inevitable and the global finance system cannot avoid it anyway, just as the world cannot avoid living by Newtonian laws of physics.

    Advertisement

    Saylor loves posting these daily pictures of himself related to Bitcoin, being a major BTC advocate. On Tuesday, he published a picture of himself dressed in a long robe wrapped around his shoulders, resembling Jesus Christ, and holding a woven basket with loaves of bread and fish. “Teach a man to Bitcoin,” he tweeted, rephrasing a quote from the New Testament: “teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.” This was a hint that Bitcoin is powerful enough to “feed the 5,000” as happened in the New Testament.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 08:08
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: If Bitcoin Crashes to $300, Here’s Choice
    ByYuri Molchan

    Strategy now holds $37.90 billion in Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor published an X post, announcing yet another Bitcoin purchase conducted by Strategy. This time, it was a mammoth one, as the company spent approximately $1.42 billion on BTC.

    Judging by the tweet, the buy was made on April 27. As of that date, Strategy holds a total of 553,555 Bitcoins worth roughly $37.90 billion. It also achieved a Bitcoin yield of 13.7% year-to-date in 2025.

    Notably, in a recent tweet, Saylor reaffirmed his concept that eventually all banks will embrace Bitcoin and will begin to accumulate it. On April 28, he wrote that “banks will finally bless Bitcoin,” and then, “everyone will want to buy it, no one will need to sell it.” However, he continued, after than retail buyers won’t be able to afford it.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is going for $94,462 after failing to regain the $95,000 level earlier today.

    #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 13:44
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 13:30
    XRP to $1.78? Bollinger Bands Point to Worrying Pattern
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    XRP to $1.78? Bollinger Bands Point to Worrying Pattern
    Entirely New Bitcoin Concept Proposed by Michael Saylor
    Show all