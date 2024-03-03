USD Coin (USDC) and Solana (SOL) Holders Reap Bullrun Rewards, Kelexo (KLXO) Enters Stage 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Kelexo (KLXO) is now in stage two of presale. Holders of tokens like USD Coin (USDC) and Solana (SOL) are eagerly watching the market rally in the bullrun. Kelexo (KLXO) Aims to launch on Web3 as a decentralized protocol.

Solana (SOL) gains over $1.2M in crypto market

Solana (SOL) is a highly functioning open-source project that relies on blockchain technology. The Solana (SOL) protocol was created to facilitate the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) as an innovation in decentralized finance. With the introduction of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) as a consensus mechanism, Solana (SOL) is a scalability protocol on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

The Solana (SOL) token now sells at $110.73 per token. After gaining over 8.62% in market value, Solana (SOL) has accumulated over $1.2M.

USD Coin (USDC) gains global recognition and growth

USD Coin (USDC) stands as a stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem. The USD Coin (USDC) token is pegged to the USD dollar. The unique value of the USD Coin (USDC) is that it offers crypto traders a reliable digital asset with a stable value that deals with the volatility risks of using cryptocurrency for transactions.

Now ranked #7 by market capitalization, USD Coin (USDC) has a total market capital of $28.7B. Trading over $11B in tokens daily, USD Coin (USDC) is today's #5 most traded token in the crypto market. This comes after a 35.33% increase in market activity.

Understanding the Kelexo (KLXO) Token and Protocol

The Kelexo (KLXO) protocol is an e-lending platform. As a protocol, Kelexo (KLXO) is a decentralized platform with its token users as its governors. For Kelexo (KLXO), the intended goal of creation is to create ease of token lending for all crypto traders. Without stressful documentation or a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, users can evaluate the platform's quality without additional barriers.

The Kelexo (KLXO) token will be the primary currency on the platform. With a total supply of 444 million. The Kelexo (KLXO) token is now in its second presale stage. With a liquidity lock for life and a team lock for 1,000 days, the Kelexo (KLXO) aims for a stable growth in the future.

Find out more about the Kelexo (KLXO) presale by visiting the website here.