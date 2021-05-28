US Rapper Soulja Boy Considers Launching Souljacoin Crypto Token, Is He Serious?

Fri, 05/28/2021 - 12:38
Yuri Molchan
Popular US rapper Soulja Boy says he wants to launch a cryptocurrency named after himself, is that a joke?
Modern U.S.-based music artist DeAndre Cortez Way, better known in professional circles as Soulja Boy, has taken to Twitter to ask for help in the creation of "Souljacoin crypto token."

Image via Twitter

Soulja Boy wants to launch a crypto token but it already exists

According to his latest tweet, popular music artist Soulja Boy is considering making a cryptocurrency that would bear his name in the title: Souljacoin. "It's time" to launch it, he specifies.

Some Twitter users have offered their help—one from a platform that launches meme-coins.

However, Ouriel Ohayon, CEO of KZen Networks that produces the ZenGo crypto wallet, has pointed out that this coin already exists and is worth more than $4,000.

Ohayon shared a link to the BitClout platform for digital music artists. It seems to strive to attract celebrities from the music sphere (and from other spheres), set up an account for them and launch their personal crypto. Called "Creator Coins," they circulate on the website and are more like NFTs.

Elon Musk "Creator Coin" is worth $50,034

Holders of this coin may hope to garner some sort of "worth" from these celebrities, like "music or tickets before they're launched, or receiving free, restricted version, merchandise." This is what makes these coins valuable.

Soulja Boy's token on the BitClout website is worth $4,073.63.

However, there is also an account reserved for Elon Musk—which he has likely never heard of—and his Creator Coin costs what Bitcoin did a few months ago: $50,034.

Image via BitClout
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

