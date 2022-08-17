Unizen CeDeFi Ecosystem Appoints Blockchain Veteran Michael Healy as CSO

Wed, 08/17/2022 - 14:05
Vladislav Sopov
With his decade-long experience in blockchain and Web3, Michael Healy will helm new direction in Unizen's progress
Unizen, a multi-product ecosystem that attempts to meld the instruments of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges (CEXes and DEXes), shares the details of the latest addition to its Board of Directors.

Unizen team welcomes new CSO Michael Healy

According to the statement shared by Unizen CEO Sean Noga, the platform announced the appointment of a new chief strategy officer (CSO). Michael Healy, DAO pioneer and Unit Network co-founder, joins a CeDeFi innovator as CSO.

Originally, Michael Healy worked for Wikileaks; he developed its first application for Android-based devices in 2010. He also introduced Bitcoin (BTC) to Wikileaks when its Visa and Mastercard paygates were shut down.

Also, Mr. Healy is well known for his career in London-based venture capital heavyweight Wellington Partners. Under his leadership, Wellington Partners backed a number of big tech titles - including Spotify - as early investors.

Mr. Noga is excited about the newest addition to Unizen's core team and is certain that the new CSO will advance the next phase of Unizen's tech development, promotion and market adoption:

I’m really excited to have Michael joining the team at Unizen and to formally announce his appointment as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

New phases of expansion in cards

Also, Mr. Noga stressed that Michael Healy will curate the new direction of Unizen CeDeFi's expansion into all mainstream Web3 segments.

As covered by U.Today previously, Unizen ecosystem raised funds in January 2022 from Jun Capital, an Asian crypto-focused investing board.

Related
Unizen CeDeFi Secures Funding from Jun Capital, Teases Crypto Non-Profit Launch

Unizen is also working on CeDeFi Alliance, a ground-breaking nonprofit that can boost the discussion and tech innovation in major crypto segments.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

