Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?

In the last two days, Stellar has quietly recovered more than 35% on chain, seeing a surge of daily operations to more than 20 million. XLM has chosen a more technical and fundamentals-driven path, exhibiting indications of accumulation and increasing utility, while XRP has been grabbing headlines with its legal drama and erratic breakouts.

For the first time since December 2024, XLM's price performance broke above the 200-day moving average (black line). The 50-day and 100-day MAs are hugging the current trading level around $0.27 to form a convergence zone that is frequently linked to volatility expansion or a trend reversal. Bulls have room to run because the RSI is at 58, indicating bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. This rally is largely due to the increase in network operations.

On-chain activities on Stellar have significantly increased, especially those pertaining to token transfers payments and the use of decentralized exchanges. The widespread use of the network's primary feature — quick, inexpensive transfers — which are still in demand in the real world, particularly in cross-border financial services, is reflected in this. The difference in market behavior is noticeable when compared to XRP.

With price action largely driven by speculation and legal overhangs, XRP has been trapped in a descending channel for months and is now testing the upper resistance of that pattern. The rally of XLM, on the other hand, appears to be more natural and is supported by usage data rather than rumors or judicial ambiguity. Over the last 30 days, XLM's performance has been noticeably cleaner and more technically convincing, even though XRP still leads in terms of overall volume and media visibility.

In the future, a confirmed daily close above $0.29 would indicate a breakout of the existing resistance cluster, with $0.34 as the next possible significant level. If the $0.27 support is not maintained, a retest of the 200-day MA at $0.26 would be possible.

In summary, Stellar's recent run is supported by an increase in actual network usage rather than merely a technical rebound. Over the coming weeks, XLM may perform better than XRP in terms of relative performance as long as operational growth continues and the overall cryptocurrency market remains risk-on.