Unizen CeDeFi Secures Funding from Jun Capital, Teases Crypto Non-Profit Launch

Mon, 01/31/2022 - 14:00
Vladislav Sopov
Unique hybrid financial protocol will organize crypto-focused nonprofit together with VC major Jun Capital
Unizen CeDeFi Secures Funding from Jun Capital, Teases Crypto Non-Profit Launch
Unizen, a hybrid CeDeFi protocol, with financial and organizational support by Jun Protocol, is going to change the game in compliance for cryptocurrency products.

Unizen raises funds from Jun Capital, launches nonprofit

According to an official announcement shared by Unizen, a protocol that combines the best practices of centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency platforms, it has entered into a partnership with Jun Capital, a venture investments fund.

Unizen partners Jun Capital
Image by Unizen

Within this partnership, Jun Capital will provide Unizen with financial and organizational support for the launch of novel ecosystem CeDeFi Alliance.

CeDeFi Alliance nonprofit will be focused on providing a platform for the discussion between centralized and decentralized teams on the progress of Web3 and blockchain.

First and foremost, the new body will be focused on compliance and regulatory issues. At its core, CeDeFi Alliance will be responsible for the theoretical framework and regulation for distributed projects.

Common space for centralized and decentralized finance protocols

Projects onboarded by CeDeFi Alliance will also be able to grow their ecosystems on ZenX, an incubator by Unizen and Jun Capital.

This incubator provides promising blockchain and crypto products with financial and consulting support, helping them to establish large and passionate communities.

While initially, CeDeFi Alliance will onboard projects with decentralized and centralized financial modules, eventually it will also explode onto other segments of the blockchain industry.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

