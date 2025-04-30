123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers, Shibarium Scores Major Adoption Breakthrough, Binance to Retire Existing Deposit Addresses for IOTA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories by U.Today from the past day.

123% liquidation imbalance stuns Dogecoin short sellers

Over the previous 24 hours, Dogecoin traders faced significant liquidations amid the meme coin's price volatility. According to CoinGlass data, $3.61 million worth of DOGE was wiped out. Additionally, a massive 123% liquidation imbalance was spotted; long position traders lost a total of $2.89 million as DOGE dropped from $0.180 to a low of $0.1746 after failing to hold key support levels. Meanwhile, short position traders on DOGE lost less than a million dollars of investment, totaling $720,160. At press time, DOGE is trading down 5.36% over the past 24 hours, at $0.1698, with trading volume seeing a slight increase by less than 1% to $1.05 billion. Despite this, the sentiment within the ecosystem remains bullish, fueled by the recent activities of DOGE whales, whose transactions surged by over 500%. The surge indicates that large investors anticipate a further rise in price.

Shibarium scores major adoption breakthrough

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 scaling solution, has recently reached a new milestone regarding total address count. Data from Shibariumscan shows that this metric has crossed the 200 million mark, and there are now 200,436,691 registered addresses on Shibrium's network. This is not the first milestone reached by the layer-2 solution this year; back in March, it recorded a major one billion transaction milestone. This rapid adoption highlights the increasing activity and engagement within the Shibarium ecosystem. The SHIB team continues to innovate, recently launching the SHIB App Store to support developers and encourage new projects. These developments are enhancing the user experience and signaling strong future growth for the platform.

Advertisement

Binance to retire existing deposit addresses for IOTA, here's reason