Novogratz Reveals New Date for Crypto Conglomerate, Galaxy's, Listing on Nasdaq

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Galaxy Digital, a crypto and financial services firm, has announced its plans to go public by May 16. Mike Novogratz, the firm's CEO, shared the update with the crypto community on X. He expressed confidence that the move will enable it to better serve investors.

Advertisement

Galaxy Digital and strategic pivot toward U.S. institutions

Galaxy Digital going public means it will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. However, this depends on final approval from shareholders, who are scheduled to meet on May 9.

According to the update, the Class A common stock of Galaxy Digital will trade under the ticker GLXY.

Excited to share that @galaxyhq plans to list on @Nasdaq on May 16, pending shareholder approval on May 9.



We believe this listing will position Galaxy to better serve investors across the digital asset and AI ecosystems and help unlock the next phase of our growth.$GLXY pic.twitter.com/zbtUa2B4Cr — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) April 30, 2025

This significant development will mean Galaxy Digital transitions from its current Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listing to the Nasdaq. The move offers greater visibility to U.S. investors and increased liquidity for shareholders.

Meanwhile, all existing GLXY shares trading on TSX will continue to trade there uninterrupted under the new CUSIP 36317J209. Additionally, all BRPHF shares traded over the counter will be converted into GLXY shares on Nasdaq under the same CUSIP 36317J209.

Novogratz explained that the listing on Nasdaq will allow Galaxy to serve investors more effectively in digital assets and other sectors.

The firm aims to become more accessible to institutional investors in the U.S. and expand into the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, which has multiple functions even in crypto. It also hopes to serve retail investors.

Galaxy Digital is a leading force in digital assets and blockchain. This marks a notable entry into AI investment spaces that are rapidly gaining traction in the global financial industry.

Bitcoin bullishness persists despite portfolio trimming

Interestingly, in September 2024, Galaxy Digital shed its Bitcoin portfolio by 1,652 BTC, which is valued at approximately $89 million. That may be preparatory to its current interest in AI investment.