Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 30/04/2025 - 15:01
    Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan reveals ties between Ripple lawsuit and ETF approval
    Advertisement
    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bill Morgan, a renowned pro-crypto lawyer, has provided crucial insight into the delay in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) decision on XRP and crypto ETF filings. Notably, the SEC has shifted the decision date on the Franklin Templeton-linked spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) to June 17, 2025.

    Advertisement

    SEC's timing raises strategic concerns

    Morgan, in a post on X, noted that this new date coincides with the deadline for a status report in the SEC v. Ripple appeal case. He suggests that the timing could be odd or potentially strategic.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 07:57
    XRP and Dogecoin ETFs to Be Approved This Year, Top Expert Predicts
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Jose Cabranes, a New York Circuit judge, had on April 16 ordered that the SEC file a status report on the Ripple lawsuit appeal within 60 days. This sets the deadline to around June 15, two days before it decides on the Franklin Templeton filing.

    According to Morgan, this timing might suggest that the regulatory body wants to see how the Ripple appeal unfolds before deciding on the XRP ETF. The SEC is likely buying time before deciding on the pending applications.

    Although the SEC has a new pro-crypto chair, Paul Atkins, the community is keen to see how this Ripple lawsuit ends. A favorable ending could provide a precedent and legal clarity to XRP and the broader cryptocurrency industry.

    Could Ripple lawsuit outcome shape ETF landscape?

    The crypto community and XRP holders, in particular, look forward to having the lawsuit settled. Many believe the lingering appeal is limiting XRP’s potential to grow like its peers. They think that XRP ETF approval will further strengthen adoption, which could impact the price.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/28/2025 - 16:43
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    For instance, when Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Labs’ CEO, announced that the SEC would drop its case in March, the market reacted positively. XRP saw its price spike by about 14% to $2.59 as investors flocked to acquire the coin.

    As of press time, XRP was changing hands at $2.19, representing a 3.56% decline in the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume has recorded a slight uptick worth 2.10% to $3.04 billion as market participants anticipate a rally.

    #XRP ETF #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum (ETH) 2025 Game Plan: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 30, 2025 - 13:44
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex Qatar 2025: Building a Digital-First Financial Future: Fintech’s Role in Qatar’s Vision 2030
    BYDFi Partners with Ledger to Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Team behind popular Telegram wallet Grindery reveals wallet infra for AI agents
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple-SEC Lawsuit: Top Lawyer Shares Major Crypto ETF Correlation
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum (ETH) 2025 Game Plan: Details
    Stellar (XLM) Surges 35%: What's Behind It?
    Show all