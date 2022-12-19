Two Ancient Ethereum Whales Wake Up, Here's What Happened Next

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 11:32
Arman Shirinyan
Two wallets that were active back in 2017 are moving their funds
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Two large Ethereum addresses woke up a few hours ago and transferred almost $30 million worth of ETH out. Both of them were last active five years ago, which is a signal of an increasing activity of old holders on the network, which leads us to certain conclusions.

Activity of dormant addresses like the ones listed in Lookonchain's post is not unusual: networks are constantly seeing a spike in the activity of certain addresses that have not been active for years. Unfortunately, such awakenings are not a good factor for assets moving in a downtrend.

With the intense selling pressure present on the market, selling contributions by whales is the last thing investors need at this point. Ethereum's recent price performance shows that bulls are unable to keep up with existing market conditions as the price of the second biggest cryptocurrency on the market plummeted below the $1,200 price threshold.

The inability to recover to pre-FTX levels and at least two failed rallies could have been the main reasons behind investors' desire to drop some of their holdings and de-risk their portfolios.

On Dec. 13, Ethereum broke down and lost more than 11% of its value in the last three days, making yet another breakthrough attempt that has been negated after the market realized that the FED's actions are not helping risky assets like Ethereum, Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general.

As for the whales, the addresses made no transfers after the initial alert. On-chain analytics have not found any connection of those addresses to any kind of illicit platforms or on-chain entities that participated in some kind of criminal activity.

At press time, Ethereum is trading at $1,185 and gaining 0.15% to its value in the last 24 hours.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

