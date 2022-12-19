573.4 Billion SHIB Bought by Whales in Past 48 Hours as Price Shows Modest Rise

Top whales on Ethereum have bought half a trillion Shiba Inu over the weekend

As reported by leading wallet tracker WhaleStats, focused on several major blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon,= and BSC, over the past two days, top ETH whales have substantially increased their SHIB holdings, adding half a trillion Shiba Inu.

Meanwhile, the price of this ambitious meme coin has been demonstrating a modest increase over the past 24 hours.

Over $5 million in SHIB grabbed by whales

Last week, the 100 largest wallets on Ethereum completely dumped SHIB from the top holdings, as was reported by U.Today. However, by Saturday, the leading canine token was again on the top 10 list of digital assets they are betting on.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the SHIB supply owned by these whales amounted to $44,108,128 in USD equivalent. Since then, it has grown by slightly over $5 million worth of SHIB; therefore, the whales are now holding $49,583,904 worth of Shiba Inu.

SHIB now constitutes 2.29% of their comprised portfolio.

SHIB price adds 3%

Since Sunday, the Shiba Inu price has been fluctuating strongly, if you look at the price chart. On Sunday, the meme coin printed two consecutive green candles as the price rose over 8%.

A drop of roughly 4% took place after that, followed by a modest rise of 3.17% overnight. At the time of this writing, the second most popular meme cryptocurrency is trading at $0.00000870 per token.