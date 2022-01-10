Trying to Catch Bitcoin Knives? Not So Fast: Longs Liquidation Dominance Reaches 69%

News
Mon, 01/10/2022 - 10:25
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Longs dominate liquidation rate, suggesting that traders are failing to correctly bet against the market
Trying to Catch Bitcoin Knives? Not So Fast: Longs Liquidation Dominance Reaches 69%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to the most recent data provided by Glassnode, the long dominance in liquidations on the crypto market has reached 69%, indicating that Bitcoin traders have tried to "catch knives" multiple times during the most recent correction on the crypto market.

What does catching a knife mean?

The candle's shadow, or a tail on the chart, is usually called a knife, which identifies a short-term dip that becomes part of a candle. Traders catch that "knife" and maximize their profits.

During correction periods, some traders try to buy or long the asset at the best time possible—right before the short-term reversal to end up with the highest profit possible. The main drawback of such a strategy is elevated risks tied to the idea of betting against the market.

How successful knife catchers act during a correction

As Glassnode data suggests, traders do not seem to end up successful after following the strategy. The majority of liquidated positions on the market today are long or buy orders. Bitcoin is only now showing its first signs of recovery after going through a negative trading streak in the last six days.

Bitcoin Trading Chart
Source: TradingView

Previously, most exchanges reported a large liquidation volume of more than $800 million in 24 hours amid the start of the correction. The large selling pressure on the market appeared after the shutdown of most mining farms in Kazakhstan and the appearance of the first signs of monetary policy hardening from the Fed.

Related
BabyDoge Surpasses ETH as Most-Traded Coin Among Biggest BSC Whales, Soars 16.88%

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $41,875, while the liquidation rate stays at $92 million in the last 24 hours, including BTC's $2.7 million.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Crypto Has Entered a Bear Market, But Here Is a Positive Sign, Data Suggests
01/10/2022 - 10:34
Crypto Has Entered a Bear Market, But Here Is a Positive Sign, Data Suggests
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Legendary Investor Bill Miller Owns Half of His Net Worth in Bitcoin
01/10/2022 - 10:09
Legendary Investor Bill Miller Owns Half of His Net Worth in Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image More Than 14,000 ETH Burned in Last 24 Hours, Here's Why
01/10/2022 - 09:51
More Than 14,000 ETH Burned in Last 24 Hours, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan