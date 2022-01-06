$810 Million Worth of Longs Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $43,000

News
Thu, 01/06/2022 - 08:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Almost $1 billion worth of orders have been liquidated on the cryptocurrency market
$810 Million Worth of Longs Liquidated as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $43,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Following a major cryptocurrency market correction, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have gone through a series of long position liquidations. At press time, $810 million worth of orders had been liquidated on the crypto market, including $318 million Bitcoin orders.

Bitcoin hashrate drop

The overall correction of the cryptocurrency market began back in December of last year with the majority of positions losing from 10-20% in less than a few weeks. But the acceleration of the downtrend began only yesterday.

Liquidation Data
Source: Coinglass

As numerous experts have noted, the sudden drop in the Bitcoin price may be tied to political protest in Kazakhstan. While it might seem that a post-Soviet country has no or little connection to the cryptocurrency industry, it actually holds the title of one of the biggest Bitcoin-mining countries in Asia, especially following the cryptocurrency mining prohibition in China.

Related
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Just Tanked to $42K

Due to instability in the country and electricity outages, the hashrate of Bitcoin has dropped significantly and, possibly, caused some mining companies to sell their holdings and leave the market for an uncertain period of time.

Price action leave traders unsatisfied

The unpleasant price action of digital gold might also create additional pressure on the market, with more traders deciding to take profits and leave the digital assets scene for a better time.

BTC Chart
Source: TradingView

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $43,150 with a 5.7% daily loss. Altcoins like Ethereum, Cardano and Solana trade at an average 2% loss.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Vitalik Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for Ethereum
01/06/2022 - 12:20
Vitalik Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for Ethereum
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Whales Held onto Tokens Despite Market Sell-off: Details
01/06/2022 - 12:11
Shiba Inu Whales Held onto Tokens Despite Market Sell-off: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MATIC and Chainlink Among Top 10 Tokens Whales Are Buying as Market Falls
01/06/2022 - 11:01
MATIC and Chainlink Among Top 10 Tokens Whales Are Buying as Market Falls
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide