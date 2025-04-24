XRPL Records Significant User Growth: Bullish for XRP?

Advertisement

In the last month, the blockchain network behind the XRP cryptocurrency, the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has noted significant changes in user activity.

According to data from XRPScan, the number of active XRP wallets (unique addresses performing XRP transactions) reached a high of 30,000 late last month.

XRPL's 30K active wallets: temporary spike or sustainable growth?

However, it dropped to about 10,000 last week, indicating a combination of natural market cycles and growing interest in the cryptocurrency. This rise in active wallets is an important indicator of blockchain adoption.

Usually, the more wallets perform transactions, the higher the real-world uses for XRP. Such real-world uses include a rise in practical applications like payments and remittances, and a surge in speculative trading.

In addition, the sharp rise to 30,000 active accounts coincided with recent developments like decentralized finance applications on the XRP Ledger, new banking partnerships, and market volatility, which boosted trader activity on the coin.

However, the drop that later followed suggests that some of these uses were temporary and didn't represent any sustained adoption. Just like Bitcoin and Ethereum usually record a surge in wallet activity when their prices change, XRP also had a similar experience during the surge in activity on the XRPL.

It is worth noting that more stable networks, like those supporting popular stablecoins, usually display steadier growth patterns. The rise in the number of active wallets can indicate rising demand and result in an XRP price rise, even though the rise could be for the short term.

The current data suggests that the network is experiencing continued market interest, which could provide long-term and short-term trading opportunities based on other factors influencing the broader crypto market.

The continued development of real-world use cases for the XRP Ledger and its native cryptocurrency will determine whether these activity fluctuations will lead to sustained adoption for XRP.

For instance, in a report by U.today earlier today, Japan’s largest resale marketplace, Mercari, announced that XRP is now available for trading on its crypto platform, Mercoin.

Institutional demand grows as XRP weathers 10% monthly decline

Meanwhile, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency currently trades at $2.20, down 10.30% in the last month, according to CoinMarketCap.

The data also reveals that the XRP price has been trading between $1.6 and $2.4 throughout this period.

Recent regulatory developments, including favorable rulings in its legal battles, have provided more clarity for investors. Hence, there has been increased institutional interest in the coin.

Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has described the CME Group's launch of XRP futures as “incredibly important.”