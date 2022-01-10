BabyDoge Surpasses ETH as Most-Traded Coin Among Biggest BSC Whales, Soars 16.88%

Analytics generated by WhaleStats analytics platform indicates that, just now, BabyDoge meme crypto has changed places with Ethereum as the most-traded token for the top 1,000 wallets based on Binance Smart Chain.
BabyDoge flips ETH for major BSC whales
The above-mentioned blockchain data tracker has spread the word that Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has left ETH behind as the most-traded coin among the top 1,000 BSC whales.
Earlier today, Jan. 10, the exchange rate of BabyDoge against USD showed almost 17% growth in the past 24 hours, surging to $0.0000000037. At press time, however, this popular canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.000000003584 per token.
🚀 JUST IN: #BabyDoge @babydogecoin had flipped $ETH to be most traded token among the top 1000 BSC wallets— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 10, 2022
🔥 #BabyDoge price ups 16.88% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $0.0000000037
Will #BabyDoge follow in the footstep of #SHIB? 😎
Source: https://t.co/tYUaVqEZvV pic.twitter.com/9Xp9h5cmEZ
Still, Ethereum remains the most widely-held token among the top 1,000 wallets. As for the largest token by USD value, it is Binance-pegged BTCB. Among the top 10 holdings here BNB comes first, followed by ETH.
At the start of the year, on Jan. 3, the overall amount of BabyDoge holders went higher than 1,110,000. As for the top BNB wallets, on that day they stored almost 46,366,399,736,000 BabyDoge.
Crypto Twitter is now requesting the world's largest exchange, Binance, to list BabyDoge, expecting that the price will soar to a new all-time high after that.