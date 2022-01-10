BabyDoge Surpasses ETH as Most-Traded Coin Among Biggest BSC Whales, Soars 16.88%

Recently shared analytics show that 1,000 largest wallets on Binance Smart Chain now trade BabyDoge a lot more often than ETH, making it the most tradable token

Analytics generated by WhaleStats analytics platform indicates that, just now, BabyDoge meme crypto has changed places with Ethereum as the most-traded token for the top 1,000 wallets based on Binance Smart Chain.

BabyDoge flips ETH for major BSC whales

The above-mentioned blockchain data tracker has spread the word that Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has left ETH behind as the most-traded coin among the top 1,000 BSC whales.

Earlier today, Jan. 10, the exchange rate of BabyDoge against USD showed almost 17% growth in the past 24 hours, surging to $0.0000000037. At press time, however, this popular canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.000000003584 per token.

— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 10, 2022

Still, Ethereum remains the most widely-held token among the top 1,000 wallets. As for the largest token by USD value, it is Binance-pegged BTCB. Among the top 10 holdings here BNB comes first, followed by ETH.

At the start of the year, on Jan. 3, the overall amount of BabyDoge holders went higher than 1,110,000. As for the top BNB wallets, on that day they stored almost 46,366,399,736,000 BabyDoge.

Crypto Twitter is now requesting the world's largest exchange, Binance, to list BabyDoge, expecting that the price will soar to a new all-time high after that.