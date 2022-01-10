BabyDoge Surpasses ETH as Most-Traded Coin Among Biggest BSC Whales, Soars 16.88%

News
Mon, 01/10/2022 - 09:32
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently shared analytics show that 1,000 largest wallets on Binance Smart Chain now trade BabyDoge a lot more often than ETH, making it the most tradable token
Analytics generated by WhaleStats analytics platform indicates that, just now, BabyDoge meme crypto has changed places with Ethereum as the most-traded token for the top 1,000 wallets based on Binance Smart Chain.

BabyDoge flips ETH for major BSC whales

The above-mentioned blockchain data tracker has spread the word that Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) has left ETH behind as the most-traded coin among the top 1,000 BSC whales.

Earlier today, Jan. 10, the exchange rate of BabyDoge against USD showed almost 17% growth in the past 24 hours, surging to $0.0000000037. At press time, however, this popular canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.000000003584 per token.

Still, Ethereum remains the most widely-held token among the top 1,000 wallets. As for the largest token by USD value, it is Binance-pegged BTCB. Among the top 10 holdings here BNB comes first, followed by ETH.

At the start of the year, on Jan. 3, the overall amount of BabyDoge holders went higher than 1,110,000. As for the top BNB wallets, on that day they stored almost 46,366,399,736,000 BabyDoge.

Crypto Twitter is now requesting the world's largest exchange, Binance, to list BabyDoge, expecting that the price will soar to a new all-time high after that.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

