TronWallet Kicks Off In-App Offering of Klever (KLV) Token Ahead of Klever App’s Launch

TronWallet rolls out an In-App Offering (IAO) of the KLV token that will power the Klever ecosystem

TronWallet, the blockchain application that combines the functionalities of a decentralized P2P crypto wallet and crypto exchange, has announced the launch of an In-App Offering (IAO) of the Klever (KLV) token.



The IAO will take place just one week before the wallet will undergo its most significant upgrade to date, changing its name and its home to Klever.io by launching their 4th generation crypto wallet.

image by klever.io

Branching out

After gaining more than 220,000 daily active users globally and rising to become ranked number one in Google Play’s featured app in the “Mobile Payments” category, TronWallet is set to undergo major changes by rebranding to Klever.



The move will allow the project to branch out into a full-fledged ecosystem that will have four components: Klever OS, Klever App, Klever Exchange, and Klever Labs. The KLV utility token will serve as the lynchpin for all of them.



According to the recently published white paper, Klever will be TronWallet’s “more advanced home.”

Dio Ianakiara, CEO of Klever.io and TronWallet.Me, claims that the soon-to-be-launched Klever App has an edge over existing mobile wallets in terms of security and user experience:

“We have been working on our 4th generation crypto wallet Klever App and the Klever Ecosystem for over 3 years, and the team is both humbled and excited about the great reception klever.io has had in the crypto community at large. We have set out to solve two major problems in crypto today, namely the security problem and user experience problem, and with klever.io we are confident that we will provide an immensely more secure and simpler user experience for our global family of users.”

As reported by U.Today, TronWallet has already added Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. Klever will gradually be adding support for more crypto projects “on a regular basis.”



How to participate

In order to take part in the IAO, TronWallet users simply need to open the app’s “Swap” tab.



Early participants will get an opportunity to get into KLV before the token is slated to be listed on major centralized exchanges and DEXs.



1.2 bln KLV tokens are up for grabs at $0.003 per pop. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), and Tether (USDT) are among accepted cryptocurrencies.

image by klever.io

It is worth noting that a substantial chunk of the supply (300 mln KLV) has already been distributed to private parties.



After the launch of Klever Labs, the KLV token will also be used for crowdfunding different blockchain projects, such as Klever Browser and Klever Blockchain.