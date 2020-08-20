TronWallet Kicks Off In-App Offering of Klever (KLV) Token Ahead of Klever App’s Launch

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 14:30
Alex Dovbnya
TronWallet rolls out an In-App Offering (IAO) of the KLV token that will power the Klever ecosystem
Cover image via www.klever.io
Contents

TronWallet, the blockchain application that combines the functionalities of a decentralized P2P crypto wallet and crypto exchange, has announced the launch of an In-App Offering (IAO) of the Klever (KLV) token.

The IAO will take place just one week before the wallet will undergo its most significant upgrade to date, changing its name and its home to Klever.io by launching their 4th generation crypto wallet.

image by klever.io

Branching out   

After gaining more than 220,000 daily active users globally and rising to become ranked number one in Google Play’s featured app in the “Mobile Payments” category, TronWallet is set to undergo major changes by rebranding to Klever.

The move will allow the project to branch out into a full-fledged ecosystem that will have four components: Klever OS, Klever App, Klever Exchange, and Klever Labs. The KLV utility token will serve as the lynchpin for all of them.

According to the recently published white paper, Klever will be TronWallet’s “more advanced home.”

Dio Ianakiara, CEO of Klever.io and TronWallet.Me, claims that the soon-to-be-launched Klever App has an edge over existing mobile wallets in terms of security and user experience:

“We have been working on our 4th generation crypto wallet Klever App and the Klever Ecosystem for over 3 years, and the team is both humbled and excited about the great reception klever.io has had in the crypto community at large. We have set out to solve two major problems in crypto today, namely the security problem and user experience problem, and with klever.io we are confident that we will provide an immensely more secure and simpler user experience for our global family of users.” 

As reported by U.Today, TronWallet has already added Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. Klever will gradually be adding support for more crypto projects “on a regular basis.”

Related
TronWallet Adds JUST (JST) Token to Swap Pairs Amid Huge Spike in Daily Usage

How to participate

In order to take part in the IAO, TronWallet users simply need to open the app’s “Swap” tab.

Early participants will get an opportunity to get into KLV before the token is slated to be listed on major centralized exchanges and DEXs.

1.2 bln KLV tokens are up for grabs at $0.003 per pop. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), and Tether (USDT) are among accepted cryptocurrencies.  

image by klever.io

It is worth noting that a substantial chunk of the supply (300 mln KLV) has already been distributed to private parties.

After the launch of Klever Labs, the KLV token will also be used for crowdfunding different blockchain projects, such as Klever Browser and Klever Blockchain.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

Bitcoin's Hashrate Hits Yet Another All-Time High of 127 EH/s
Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 day ago

XRP Does Not Compete with Stablecoins or CBDC: Ripple's Senior Director of Global Operations
Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

Litecoin (LTC) Outperforms All Major Coins as Its Market Cap Surpasses Bitcoin SV (BSV)
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings