TronWallet Fires Away Updated Version with Bitcoin Transactions and TRX to BTC Swap Feature

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    TronWallet, a crypto wallet and an exchange, releases its latest version – TronWallet 3 with Bitcoin support and other new features integrated

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The crypto wallet and digital exchange TronWallet has been in the market for two years already, competing with its rivals to be the best wallet for the community. Now, the team announces that the latest version of their product gets rolled out – TronWallet 3 - with Bitcoin operations finally added to its mobile app. Ethereum will be the next coin to come on the platform, they say.

TronWallet has exclusively shared data on its recent upgrade with U.Today.

Bitcoin transactions available

After the upgrade, TronWallet 3 supports the flagship crypto asset Bitcoin (that is now supported for both PC and mobile versions of the product). The upgrade now allows the 160,000 users from over 180 countries to keep Bitcoin and perform operations with it inside their TronWallet.

The wallet’s team has been intending to integrate Bitcoin for a long time already, since numerous customers have been continuously requesting the integration of BTC support.

The project’s team now intends to expand the circle of its users and lure Bitcoin fans into using TronWallet 3.

Bitcoin will be the first crypto on the wallet listed apart from TRX and Tron-powered tokens. This way TronWallet will take a step towards becoming a multi-currency wallet. Other coins will be listed in the near future as well, with their vast community voting for which coin to add next.

New ‘TRX to BTC Swap’ option

TronWallet 3 is also about to introduce a brand new SWAP option that will make exchanging crypto assets simpler for the users. The team is going to start with launching a TRX to BTC swap, adding other coins and tokens later on.

The goal is to improve the process of token exchange for the platform’s customers, make it faster and easier.

All wallets in one place 

The platform will also introduce a new feature in TronWallet 3 dubbed Portfolio, which allows keeping wallets for each coin in the portfolio in one place and provide customers with an easy way to manage those coins.

TronWallet burns 136 mln TWX

The official Twitter page of TronWallet announced that on December 27 it conducted a token burn of 136 mln TWX coins that it had bought back from the community by that time.

This was made to make the TWX coin more stable and reduce its supply.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

