U.Today Original Article

TronWallet Adds JUST (JST) Token to Swap Pairs Amid Huge Spike in Daily Usage

News
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 20:30
Vladislav Sopov
TronWallet, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, has upgraded its seamless swaps mechanism with JUST (JST) token exchange pairs.
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

TronWallet, a peer-to-peer multi-blockchain exchange platform, announced that JUST (JST), one of two native assets of the JUST decentralized lending protocol, was added to TronWallet's swap mechanism.

Instant Swaps with JUST (JST)

JUST was recently launched as a new-gen, decentralized lending and stablecoin issuance instrument. Its tokenomics include two assets. The first one is USDJ, a stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar. This is generated by collateralizing Tron (TRX) via JUST’s CDP portal.

The second one is JUST (JST), which acts as a payment and reward instrument within the JUST platform. It is utilized for paying interest, platform maintenance, governance participation through voting, and other activities within the JUST platform.

Therefore, a TRX-based JUST (JST) ensures collateralization transparency and all payments on the platform.

This popular asset was recently added to the TronWallet exchange ecosystem. Five seamless in-app swap pairs are available with JUST (JST): JST/BTC, JST/TRX, JST/ETH, JST/TWX, and JST/USDT. As a result, the token can be exchanged for the most popular coins, as well as for the USDT stablecoin and TronWallet's native asset TWX.

More Pairs, More Users

As previously covered by U.Today Crypto News, TronWallet's ecosystem has been adding new popular assets to its toolkit every few weeks. For instance, Matic (MATIC), PundiX (NPXS), Kyber Network (KNC) and Crypto.com (MCO) were added on May 25th, 2020.

TronWallet also informed U.Today that it recently witnessed a significant upsurge in terms of daily active users. According to Misha Lederman, Director of Communications & Marketing, TronWallet reached a prominent level of 17,000 active users last week, which is more than some blockchains are able to manage with their total on-board usage.

Image by Messari

While upgrading the swap mechanism's trading performance, TronWallet lowered the minimum amount required to initiate the swap.

Both milestones, i.e. listing of JUST (JST) and reaching this popularity level, are crucial for the progress of TronWallet, which Mr. Lederman highlights:

The listing of JUST to the in-app Swap tool has been heaviily requested by our users and we're happy to add it. Also, beating our own record for daily active users with over 17k DAU, making us the 14th most used network even among all blockchains, is both humbling and truly an honor for the team. It's a testiment that our approach of providing simpler, faster, smarter and more useful features is what users are looking for in the crypto and blockchain space today.

Decentralized and trustless instant swaps is the nucleus of TronWallet's performance. This feature allows for the exchange of tokens from different blockchains in a peer-to-peer manner.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Stories
2 months ago

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Stories
6 months ago

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Stories
1 hour ago

Bitcoin Price Surges Above $10,000 as Fed Announces Interest Rate Decision
Stories
2 hours ago

Wall Street Buying Ethereum at $2,000 via Grayscale's Trust
Stories
4 hours ago

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Comments on His Partnership with Bakkt
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies