TronWallet Adds JUST (JST) Token to Swap Pairs Amid Huge Spike in Daily Usage

TronWallet, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, has upgraded its seamless swaps mechanism with JUST (JST) token exchange pairs.

TronWallet, a peer-to-peer multi-blockchain exchange platform, announced that JUST (JST), one of two native assets of the JUST decentralized lending protocol, was added to TronWallet's swap mechanism.

Instant Swaps with JUST (JST)

JUST was recently launched as a new-gen, decentralized lending and stablecoin issuance instrument. Its tokenomics include two assets. The first one is USDJ, a stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar. This is generated by collateralizing Tron (TRX) via JUST’s CDP portal.

The second one is JUST (JST), which acts as a payment and reward instrument within the JUST platform. It is utilized for paying interest, platform maintenance, governance participation through voting, and other activities within the JUST platform.

Therefore, a TRX-based JUST (JST) ensures collateralization transparency and all payments on the platform.

This popular asset was recently added to the TronWallet exchange ecosystem. Five seamless in-app swap pairs are available with JUST (JST): JST/BTC, JST/TRX, JST/ETH, JST/TWX, and JST/USDT. As a result, the token can be exchanged for the most popular coins, as well as for the USDT stablecoin and TronWallet's native asset TWX.

More Pairs, More Users

As previously covered by U.Today Crypto News, TronWallet's ecosystem has been adding new popular assets to its toolkit every few weeks. For instance, Matic (MATIC), PundiX (NPXS), Kyber Network (KNC) and Crypto.com (MCO) were added on May 25th, 2020.

TronWallet also informed U.Today that it recently witnessed a significant upsurge in terms of daily active users. According to Misha Lederman, Director of Communications & Marketing, TronWallet reached a prominent level of 17,000 active users last week, which is more than some blockchains are able to manage with their total on-board usage.

Image by Messari

While upgrading the swap mechanism's trading performance, TronWallet lowered the minimum amount required to initiate the swap.

Both milestones, i.e. listing of JUST (JST) and reaching this popularity level, are crucial for the progress of TronWallet, which Mr. Lederman highlights:

The listing of JUST to the in-app Swap tool has been heaviily requested by our users and we're happy to add it. Also, beating our own record for daily active users with over 17k DAU, making us the 14th most used network even among all blockchains, is both humbling and truly an honor for the team. It's a testiment that our approach of providing simpler, faster, smarter and more useful features is what users are looking for in the crypto and blockchain space today.

Decentralized and trustless instant swaps is the nucleus of TronWallet's performance. This feature allows for the exchange of tokens from different blockchains in a peer-to-peer manner.

