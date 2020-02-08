Tron's (TRX) Justin Sun on His Platform: One More Splendid Statistic?

Justin Sun, Leader of Tron Foundation (TRX), never misses an opportunity to outline the brilliant progress of his platform. Today, he decided to study the data from 2018!

Another day and another victory for Justin Sun's Tron Foundation. Recently, Mr. Sun compared the progress delivered by Tron decentralized applications hosting in 2018 and 2019.

DApps, Users, Transactions

Justin Sun outlined three highlights of Tron's progress that fascinates him. First of all, he announced that the amount of Tron-based dApps increased five times to 659 decentralized applications.

Since 2018, the army of active dApps users increased by 900,073 and surged by 1200%. The rate of turnover for dApps built above the Tron blockchain also increased 4.5 times to $190B.

Should We Admire?

It's not so hard to see that at least two of the three achievements are the result of the dApp builders, and not as a direct result of the Tron Foundation. The appropriateness of comparison of indicators for 2018 and 2019 is also questionable as the dApp hosting sphere was really immature in 2018.

Justin Sun is well-known for sounding announcements about any achievement from his team. For example, Mr. Sun excited the community by the statements about Tron's superiority four weeks ago.

According to the Review that Mr. Sun used, EOS.IO (EOS) hosted 668 decentralized applications, while TRON hosted 663 dApps. EOS also surpassed TRON by 35% in dApps transaction volume (USD).