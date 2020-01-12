BTC
TRON (TRX) 'Surpasses' EOS as dApps Platform. Really?

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    EOS.IO (EOS) and TRON (TRX) are the main second-generation dApps hostings competing with Ethereum (ETH). Thus, both are very senstitive about each other's successes.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Tron Foundation, a start-up that is running TRON (TRX) dApps platform and ecosystem, excited community with a proud tweet about the achievement of a long-anticipated milestone. But what does it really mean?

Do We Have A New Number Two? 

Yesterday, Tron Foundation tweeted that it had finally surpassed EOS.IO as a decentralized applications platform and had become 'first-after-Ethereum' dApps hosting.

By the way, according to the mentioned 2019 Dapp Market Review by DappReview, EOS.IO (EOS) hosts 668 decentralized applications while TRON hosts 663 dApps. Also, EOS still surpasses TRON by 35% in dApps transactions volume in USD.

Must Read
Tron Becomes The Most Popular Ecosystem for dApps Users, Report Says - READ MORE

It is a number of active dApps when TRON really surpassed EOS by 0,63% or 4 dApps in absolute numbers. But in two parameters, TRON showed really brilliant progress. In 2019 TRON grew 43,8% faster than EOS with 579 new dApps. Also, TRON exceeds EOS by 35% in regards to daily active users.

 The Breakthrough of The Year

Here's the award the Tron Foundation really deserves to win. Partially, such a splendid success may be explained by its focus on the high-risky and casino dApps. The abovementioned review even called it “Las Vegas on the blockchain” since 8 of its 10 top dApps are crypto-oriented casinos.

Must Read
Justin Sun Boasts New Tron Acquisition, Community Is Left Guessing - READ MORE

But Tron's Justin Sun doesn't care about such details. He ruffles the community by the rumors on new acquisitions and plans to cement the TRON's leadership in Gen2 dApp hosting room.

Will TRON 'surpass' Ethereum in 2020? And what about Ethereum (ETH) 2.0? Let's discuss it in Comments!

Subscribe to U.Today on Facebook, and get involved in all top daily cryptocurrency news, stories and price predictions!
#TRON News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Must Read
There Is 'Strong Probability' That Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $14,000 in 2020: Fundstrat's Tom Lee - READ MORE

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Must Read
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin's Four Percent Price Rally: 'How Will It Ever Hit 50K?' - READ MORE

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

