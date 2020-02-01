Tron (TRX) Finally Surpasses EOS in Total dApps Number: dApp Review

Another day, another time as Justin Sun claims that Tron (TRX) is better than EOS. Tron now exceeds its closest competitor in total number of dApps, says dApp Review.

Justin Sun of the Tron Foundation (TRX) never ceases to outline the superiority of his platform over that of its closest competitor, EOS by Eos.io.

Finally: The First After Ethereum (ETH)

Mr. Sun re-tweeted the statistics from the decentralized applications explorer dApp Review. According to dApp, Tron has finally exceeded EOS by the number of decentralized applications that use it as a blockchain-based computations platform.

As of January 31, 2020, EOS hosted 675 dApps while Tron exceeded it by 2%. Ethereum (ETH) remains a leader in this race.

We Might Have Already Heard it

Three weeks ago, Mr. Sun excited the community by the statements about Tron's superiority. He used the source by the same analytical explorer, dApp Review.

According to this Review, EOS.IO (EOS) hosted 668 decentralized applications, while TRON hosted 663 dApps. EOS also surpassed TRON by 35% in dApps transaction volume (in USD).