Tron TVL Soars 45%, Standing Third Behind ETH and BNB Chain

News
Mon, 05/30/2022 - 14:37
article image
Yuri Molchan
Amount of funds locked on Tron chain has surpassed those of other blockchains, except Ethereum and BNB chain; here's why
Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu has spread the word about the new milestone of total value locked (TVL) on the Tron chain; it has soared by 45%.

In the meantime, Whale Alert has spotted nearly a dozen massive transactions, moving TRX—nearly 10 billion coins.

Tron TVL spikes 45%, while other chains' TVLs drop

Wu shared a link to defillama.com that shows that the amount of funds locked on Tron has increased by 44.74% over the past month and 13.36% over the past week.

Now, Tron comes third after the TVL of Ethereum and BNB Chain. Meanwhile, the total amount of funds locked in other blockchains has been dropping from 30 to 70%.

Wu stated that the reason behind Tron's TVL rise has been the recent launch of its algorithmic stablecoin, USDD.

The launch of the stablecoin was announced on May 11 and USDD was released on Multichain DEX, as well as on several other decentralized exchanges—PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Ellipsis and sunSwap.

As reported by U.Today on May 29, Tron's TVL was close to surpassing that of BNB Chain, when they were $5.77 billion (Tron) versus $6.94 billion (BNB Chain). Now, the gap has increased in favor of Binance blockchain, and its TVL now totals $8.78 billion, while Tron's is sitting at $5.92 billion.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

