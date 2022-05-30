BabyDoge Holder Count Soars to 1.5 Million ATH, Surpassing Shiba Inu

Number of BabyDoge holders has increased to new historic peak since February, leaving Shiba Inu behind

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a tweet by user "BabyDoge support," the amount of wallets holding these small-cap canine tokens has increased by roughly 200,000 since February of this year.

BabyDoge holder count hits new ATH

The tweet shows that, currently, a total of 1,550,000 addresses hold BabyDoge meme coins. As reported by U.Today at the start of February, back then, the total holder count for this cryptocurrency amounted to 1,360,410 wallets on the BNB Chain—the native blockchain the coin was built on.

This is growth of nearly 200,000 since February. Still, the absolute majority of the BabyDoge supply (1,000,000,000,000,000 coins) is held by merely five wallets, according to bloxy.info.

Per WhaleStats crypto data service, the top 100 BNB wallets are holding $2,947,691 worth of BabyDoge equal to 1.8 quadrillion coins—that is 0.19% of their comprised portfolio.

At press time, BabyDoge is trading at $0.000000001671 per coin.

Shiba Inu holders lag behind

As per another meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu (the second largest one by market capitalization value), the number of its holders is now behind that of BabyDoge. At the moment, the total holder count for SHIB stands at 1,172,506 on Ethereum chain, rising by 32,000 during May.

Shiba Inu is now exchanging hands at $0.00001223 per coin.