Here’s how the latest accomplishments in the artificial intelligence and machine learning segments can supercharge business transformation - and how this process can correlate with corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the background of promising industry expert Ali Kamran.

Ali Kamran introduces AI and ML to business development processes and sales

In business development, AI and Machine Learning (ML) are revolutionizing processes by providing advanced data analytics, predictive insights and automation. AI algorithms analyze vast datasets to identify patterns and trends, offering valuable insights for market analysis, customer segmentation and competitive intelligence. This data-driven approach enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions, tailor marketing efforts and identify new market opportunities.

Ali Kamran, young entrepreneur and BD expert from KSA, merged the benefits of AI and ML in his startup activity. Namely, he organized and helmed development and sales of various products and services that utilize AI/ML developments.

He employed state-of-the-art AI models, leveraging cutting-edge machine learning and deep learning techniques. His colleagues utilized the latest tools and libraries, ensuring the creation of highly efficient models that continually learn from new data, enhancing their performance over time to deliver valuable insights. AI-based computer vision solutions designed for edge platforms, aiming to transform everyday devices into intelligent tools that can understand and adapt to their surroundings was the primary focus of his teams in latest projects.

Comprehensive leadership for AI revolution: Case of young expert

At the same time, the introduction of both AI and ML in business development and sales processes takes powerful experts with diverse backgrounds and a strong ability to learn in stressful and changing environments.

Ali Kamran , one of the most skillful and passionate tech BD and sales experts from Saudi Arabia, is a textbook example of a new-gen career in the mentioned segments. Mr. Ali Kamran pioneered a number of digital transformation offerings based on artificial intelligence.

A couple of years ago, Mr. Ali Kamran launched Neural Sight AI, a multi-product startup that addresses the challenges in the hottest segment of AI disruption. Its various directions include the operations with various AI-fueled instruments, IoT devices, material identification, and so on.

As such, Neural Sight AI’s stack of products include IntelliSecureDrive, a driver companion that works as driver monitoring, road sign awareness, theft protection, and blind spot monitoring platform. AI-based driver assistant makes traffic secure therefore solving major social issues and bringing impact in crucial spheres. SyncMatic solution seamlessly integrates facial recognition, automation, and versatile adaptability, ensuring secure and efficient operations.

IntelliSecureDrive's advanced features, such as driver monitoring, road sign awareness, theft protection, and blind spot monitoring, address critical issues related to road safety. By enhancing driver awareness and providing real-time assistance, IntelliSecureDrive helps reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities on U.S. roads, thus contributing to national efforts to improve transportation safety and reduce the economic and societal costs associated with traffic accidents.

SyncMatic Solution's integration of facial recognition, automation, and adaptability offers crucial benefits in various sectors, including defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection. With its robust security features, SyncMatic enhances access control, identity verification, and operational efficiency in sensitive environments. By strengthening security measures and streamlining operations, SyncMatic supports national security initiatives and helps safeguard vital assets and infrastructure against threats and vulnerabilities.

The AI-Based Attendance System or AIBAS combines QR code generation, facial recognition, and insightful analytics for accurate records without disrupting the learning environment. EyeInnovate Diagnostics solution focuses on precision diagnostics, convenient online assessments, a comprehensive information hub, and a supportive community for empowered decision-making in diabetic retinopathy care.

Also, the list of Neural Sight AI’s solutions includes programs for PoS terminals, education instruments, and leather analysis tooling. Last but not the least, Neural Sight AI’s healthcare AI startup is of paramount importance for digital diagnosis of medical problems. By leveraging AI, they aim to develop diagnostic tools capable of analyzing medical data—including imaging scans, lab results, and patient symptoms—to assist healthcare professionals in making accurate and timely diagnoses, thereby improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

In their roadmaps, the products are addressing the mission of digital transformation for businesses through AI-powered instruments. Moreover, the majority of Mr. Kamran’s businesses’ goals can only be accomplished through AI and ML. As such, Neural Sight AI delivers cutting-edge solutions to relevant markets.

With a rich engineering background, he accomplished numerous milestones in the artificial intelligence and machine learning sphere while working as regional manager at a multinational firm. Since 2019, he has been working at NAIB Information Technology Co. Ali Kamran coordinates the processes of selling various IT products and services on the KSA market. In recent years, he accomplished numerous KPIs setting the benchmarks for colleagues and competitors within the segment.

Focus on bringing new technologies for various industries like banking, retail, petrochemical, oil & gas, telecommunication, and various other sectors to increase productivity, reduction in task completion time, better collaboration and ease to use is one of the top priority goals for Ali Kamran.

In various roles throughout his career, Ali Kamran demonstrated strong leadership skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and gap analysis. He is always ready to address modern issues with relevant solutions based on his unique combinations of experiences in the technology industry.

His previous experiences include Naizak Global Engineering Systems and Mena eSolutions, heavyweight global digital firms.

At every step of his career, Ali Kamran has advocated for the principles of corporate responsibility in all aspects of business development. He is a tech-savvy, sportsman and energetic entrepreneur heavily focusing on designing products based on AI.