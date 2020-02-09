Back

Trader and Economist Mark Dow: Stay Away From Crypto In General

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Old hands in investments are rarely enthusiastic about crypto. Today Mark Dow, former IMF economist, severely bashed Cardano (ADA) and called it 'scam'.

Trader and Economist Mark Dow: Stay Away From Crypto In General
Contents

Former economist of International Monetary Fund and hedge fund manager Mark Dow, received a message from his relative. Investment veteran was asked about Cradano (ADA) cryptocurrency. And here is what he answered.

Scams, scams

Relative of Mr. Dow infromed him that he is going to invest in Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency. But firstly, he decided to ask the professional about Cardano (ADA) investment prospects. Mr. Dow was adamant about it.

Mark Dow: Cardano (ADA) is a scam
Image by Twitter

Mark Dow is sure that Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency is a scam and should be avoided as an investment tool. He even advised his relative againist it.

Stay far away from crypto!

Mr. Dow also recommended not to treat cryptocurrencies as a reliable investments at all. He supposes it's better to stay away from crypto in general 'as far as you can'.

At printing time, this tread in Twitter is full of crypto advocates shilling Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin (BTC).

#Cardano News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles