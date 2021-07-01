Top U.S. Diplomat Tells El Salvador’s President That Bitcoin Has to Be “Well-Regulated”

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland discussed El Salvador’s Bitcoin law with President Nayib Bukele during her June 30 visit to the tropical nation.



Nuland stressed that Bitcoin had to be “well-regulated” in the country:

So, I did suggest to the president that whatever El Salvador chooses to do, you ensure…that it is well-regulated, that is transparent, and that it is responsible, and you protect yourself against malign actors.