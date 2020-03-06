Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’

It is through profitable deals in hard times that a splendid trader becomes known. Scott Melker names his two favorite assets in the ongoing bearish market depression

Seasoned crypto trader and advisor Scott Melker admitted that the last two weeks have been among the worst the global markets have ever seen. Nevertheless, he managed to find profitable crypto investment opportunities within the bleeding market.

Gems of the hard times

Mr. Melker claimed that even within the market recession, a trader’s portfolio may see brilliant gains if equipped with the right assets. For the past two painful weeks in the global markets, he highlighted Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Coti (COTI).

Global markets have had 2 of the worst weeks ever while we are over here multiplying our portfolios trading assets like $HBAR and $COTI.



This has been one of my best weeks in trading ever - being able to profit on alt moves while the rest of the world melts down is priceless. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) March 6, 2020

Hedera Hashagraph (HBAR), the native crypto token of the Hedera public network, has gained 58.3% in the past seven days. Coti (COTI), the asset from the COTI payment solution powered by a multi-DAG (directed acyclic graph) data structure, rallied 78.9% within a similar period.

Week of Indian pumps

Furthermore, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Coti (COTI) are not the only assets that could have made their owners richer. Following news about the Indian crypto ban removal, native assets of the top exchange and the most influential blockchain start-up in the country – WazirX (WRX) and Matic Network (MATIC) respectively – skyrocketed within hours.

WazirX's (WRX) bullish run is particularly exciting as it has continued pumping for three consecutive days, gaining an enormous 143.5%, sitting only 9% from its all-time high. The Matic Network (MATIC) ended its bullish run yesterday with combined gains of 61.7%.