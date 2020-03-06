Back

Top Crypto Trader Names Two Well-Performing Altcoins ‘Of Two Worst Weeks’

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 13:14
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It is through profitable deals in hard times that a splendid trader becomes known. Scott Melker names his two favorite assets in the ongoing bearish market depression

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Seasoned crypto trader and advisor Scott Melker admitted that the last two weeks have been among the worst the global markets have ever seen.  Nevertheless, he managed to find profitable crypto investment opportunities within the bleeding market.

Gems of the hard times

Mr. Melker claimed that even within the market recession, a trader’s portfolio may see brilliant gains if equipped with the right assets. For the past two painful weeks in the global markets, he highlighted Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Coti (COTI).

Hedera Hashagraph (HBAR), the native crypto token of the Hedera public network, has gained 58.3% in the past seven days. Coti (COTI), the asset from the COTI payment solution powered by a multi-DAG (directed acyclic graph) data structure, rallied 78.9% within a similar period.

Week of Indian pumps

Furthermore, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Coti (COTI) are not the only assets that could have made their owners richer. Following news about the Indian crypto ban removal, native assets of the top exchange and the most influential blockchain start-up in the country – WazirX (WRX) and Matic Network (MATIC) respectively – skyrocketed within hours.

Must Read
This Crypto Token Price Surged 63% Hours After Indian Crypto Ban Cancellation - READ MORE

WazirX's (WRX) bullish run is particularly exciting as it has continued pumping for three consecutive days, gaining an enormous 143.5%, sitting only 9% from its all-time high. The Matic Network (MATIC) ended its bullish run yesterday with combined gains of 61.7%.

#Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 14:59
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    FTX, one of the leading derivatives exchanges, offers futures trading for Tether Gold (XAUT)

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange FTX has made an announcement about listing Tether Gold (XAUT). The stablecoin, backed by gold, is a secure Switzerland-based vault.   

Must Read
XRP and Gold Have One Thing in Common, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

More gold futures

From now, FTX users will be able to trade XAUT against the US dollar. Apart from using the XAUT/USD pair for spot trading, traders can also buy and sell Tether Gold futures contracts that are either perpetual or expire every quarter.      

If you register with the help of this referral link, you will be able to get a five percent discount on all trading fees. 

Must Read
Will Bitcoin Hit $3,000 Before Gold? Peter Schiff Asks Your Opinion - READ MORE

Tether vs. Paxos 

Back in January, FTX also listed the gold-pegged stablecoin of Tether's bitter rival Paxos that was launched back in September 2019.   

As reported by U.Today, Tether Gold recently reached a market cap of  $21 mln, thus surpassing Paxos' lustrous token in a relatively short span of time.  

#Tether News #Stablecoin #Cryptocurrency Futures

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more
Recommended articles
Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange

Tether's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Makes Its Debut on FTX Exchange
British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria

British Police Warn About Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Profiting Off Coronavirus Hysteria
Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD

Ethereum (ETH) Price Expected to Reach $265, Looking ‘Super Strong’ Vs. BTC and USD