'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

There has been a lot of talk recently among crypto market participants about what the future holds for Bitcoin (BTC). On July 30, some of the most influential figures in the crypto community shared their thoughts on Bitcoin's current status and potential future.

Thus, Alex Kruger recently shared his thoughts on the challenging market conditions. He suggested that when Bitcoin reaches new all-time highs, only a few traders might still be "alive" and have money. Another well-known figure, BTCVIX, also acknowledged the difficulty of the past few months for traders.

However, he pointed out an important technical indicator: Bitcoin is currently experiencing its third tightest weekly Bollinger Bands in history, which suggests that major price movement for Bitcoin is still in the cards.

Bitcoin price outlook

Interestingly, John Bollinger, who created the Bollinger Bands, cosigned on this suggestion. He said that the market is in a "real squeeze" right now, with price action likely to become more chaotic.

Bollinger also mentioned that a two-bar reversal pattern at the lower band could be a key factor in future price movements, but he warned about some potential supply at the upper border that could affect Bitcoin.

In the next two days we are likely to see the development of this outlook as the price of Bitcoin has broken the the simple moving average (SMA) inside the Bollinger Bands. This development cannot be called positive as SMA represents a strong price support level.

The breaking of this level indicates that there is no interest from buyers currently, and in the paradigm of the Bollinger Bands, the price of BTC tends toward the lower band, which currently stands at $58,422.