    Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr Worried About This New Update

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    One of core developers of Bitcoin is not happy with upcoming spam filter update
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 8:38
    Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr Worried About This New Update
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr voiced concerns regarding the current situation in the Bitcoin community, drawing comparisons to what happened seven years prior, when the Segwit update was implemented

    Advertisement

    According to Dashjr's comments, there is a growing discussion in the community regarding the necessity of increasing the number of active users and updating spam filters. Segwit, a significant protocol update intended to increase transaction efficiency and lower fees, was activated by the Bitcoin community seven years ago. The developers of Bitcoin Core initially opposed this decision, arguing that miners should be the only ones to make such decisions. Nevertheless, this decision was made. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The launch of Segwit marked a significant milestone in the history of Bitcoin and showed the strength of the community in pushing protocol upgrades. Dashjr observed a similar scenario involving the planned modifications to the Bitcoin spam filter currently taking place. He recently tweeted his displeasure with the community's lack of activity, claiming that many people have become too passive or are dissatisfied with the activities.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Keep Surging
    Crypto Chaos: Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Death Cross, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips to $63,000, Tron (TRX) Plummets 6.4%: What's Next?
    Bitcoin "Heading Higher" After 9,700% Price Increase, Bitwise CIO Predicts

    Related
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    Fri, 08/02/2024 - 06:35
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
     

    He emphasized that unlike fiat currencies, which are centralized, Bitcoin should not be dependent on a centralized service team. Instead, it should be decentralized at its core. Dashjr's appeal for action emphasizes how crucial engaged users are to the Bitcoin community. 

    Users should make their own decisions and not merely rely on the central government, according to Dashjr, in order to maintain the true principles of Bitcoin's decentralization. This viewpoint is consistent with the underlying philosophy of Bitcoin, which was developed as a decentralized financial system substitute. 

    In the community, there is debate about whether or not to update spam filters. Some contend that in order to preserve network performance and lower the quantity of pointless transactions, stronger spam filters are required. Some worry that censorship could result from these actions, undermining the fundamental principle of Bitcoin: unrestricted transparent transactions.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000
    Aug 2, 2024 - 8:47
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    Aug 2, 2024 - 8:31
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Keep Surging
    Aug 2, 2024 - 8:31
    MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Keep Surging
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    The Philippines Chooses Venom for Groundbreaking National Blockchain Initiative
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Welcomes Arkham as Title Sponsor
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000
    Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr Worried About This New Update
    XRP Sees Strongest Bullish Sentiment in More Than a Year
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD