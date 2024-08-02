Bitcoin Core Developer Luke Dashjr Worried About This New Update

Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr voiced concerns regarding the current situation in the Bitcoin community, drawing comparisons to what happened seven years prior, when the Segwit update was implemented.

According to Dashjr's comments, there is a growing discussion in the community regarding the necessity of increasing the number of active users and updating spam filters. Segwit, a significant protocol update intended to increase transaction efficiency and lower fees, was activated by the Bitcoin community seven years ago. The developers of Bitcoin Core initially opposed this decision, arguing that miners should be the only ones to make such decisions. Nevertheless, this decision was made.

The launch of Segwit marked a significant milestone in the history of Bitcoin and showed the strength of the community in pushing protocol upgrades. Dashjr observed a similar scenario involving the planned modifications to the Bitcoin spam filter currently taking place. He recently tweeted his displeasure with the community's lack of activity, claiming that many people have become too passive or are dissatisfied with the activities.

He emphasized that unlike fiat currencies, which are centralized, Bitcoin should not be dependent on a centralized service team. Instead, it should be decentralized at its core. Dashjr's appeal for action emphasizes how crucial engaged users are to the Bitcoin community.

Users should make their own decisions and not merely rely on the central government, according to Dashjr, in order to maintain the true principles of Bitcoin's decentralization. This viewpoint is consistent with the underlying philosophy of Bitcoin, which was developed as a decentralized financial system substitute.

In the community, there is debate about whether or not to update spam filters. Some contend that in order to preserve network performance and lower the quantity of pointless transactions, stronger spam filters are required. Some worry that censorship could result from these actions, undermining the fundamental principle of Bitcoin: unrestricted transparent transactions.