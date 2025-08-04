Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    PEPE Price Erases Zero Amid 2,530,000,000,000 Token Shift

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 4/08/2025 - 15:40
    PEPE bulls wipe zero from price as 2,530,000,000,000 tokens shift
    Advertisement
    PEPE Price Erases Zero Amid 2,530,000,000,000 Token Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Frog-themed cryptocurrency PEPE has dropped a zero from its valuation as cryptocurrencies stabilize following a significant sell-off in the previous week. At press time, PEPE was changing hands at $0.0000106, up 1.54% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    PEPE dropped six days in a row from a high of $0.00001315 on July 28 to a low of $0.00000986, adding a zero to its price valuation. The drop, which broadly began from a high of $0.00001475 on July 22, pushed the PEPE price near oversold levels before bulls finally stepped in.

    PEPE rebounded in Sunday's session, surpassing the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001028 and reaching an intraday high of $0.0000107 in early Monday.

    HOT Stories
    CZ to Moon? Binance Founder Answers Most Asked Space Question
    $4.5 Million Hack: DeFi Market Gets Damaged Again
    Bitcoin Could Suddenly Go to Zero, Samson Mow Says, But Here’s Nuance
    -100%: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 06/22/2025 - 10:14
    PEPE Adds Zero to Price After Sharp 18% Decline: What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    PEPE's rebound coincides with significant whale activity, with 2,530,000,000,000 PEPE recorded in large transaction volume over the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data.

    2,530,000,000,000 PEPE shifted in large transactions

    Large transactions are those in which an amount larger than $100,000 is transferred. The Large Transactions Volume indicator shows the total amount of cryptocurrency transferred in such transactions.
     

    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock


    In the case of PEPE, 2,530,000,000,000 (2.53 trillion PEPE) were transferred in large transactions over the last 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock. This amounts to $26.46 million in monetary terms.

    As PEPE erases a zero from its price valuation, it now confronts resistance next in the range of $0.000011 to $0.000013, according to on-chain data. This is where a massive 82.68 trillion SHIB were bought by 58,610 addresses at an average cost basis of $0.000012.

    Major support lies in the range of $0.00008 to $0.000010, where 47.35 trillion PEPE are being held by 58,070 addresses at an average cost basis of $0.00009, according to IntoTheBlock data. PEPE currently hangs on a thread, with any slight drop forcing it to add an extra zero to its price valuation. 

    #PEPE #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 4, 2025 - 15:28
    Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Aug 4, 2025 - 14:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    PEPE Price Erases Zero Amid 2,530,000,000,000 Token Shift
    Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Silence With 39,999,203,056 SHIB Deposit on Binance
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 4
    Show all