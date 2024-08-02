Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin Strategy Statement As BTC Reclaims $65,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin proponent and co-founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence behemoth, has posted a tweet that shows in detail how MicroStrategy has been able to surpass other leading global companies in performance thanks to BTC.

Saylor's winning "Bitcoin strategy"

Michael Saylor published a diagram that clearly demonstrates the superior performance of Bitcoin over other assets and similarly the performance of MicroStrategy over other leading global technology companies – Microsoft, Amazon, etc.

Saylor tweeted: “The best strategy is a #Bitcoin Strategy.” According to the diagram, since August 10, 2020 – the day when MicroStrategy made its first BTC purchase – Bitcoin has surged by 442%, massively exceeding other leading market indexes – S&P 500 with its 64% surge, Nasdaq 100 which rose by 60%, as well as gold, silver and bonds that have grown by 19%, fallen by 1% and 18% respectively.

As for the stock price performance, MicroStrategy share price skyrocketed by 1,206%, leaving far behind other tech giants – Nvidia (+948%), Tesla (+145%), Google (+131%), Microsoft (+101%), Meta, Netflix, and Amazon.

This whopping performance superiority demonstrated by MicroStrategy is down to the company’s regular Bitcoin purchase which the company holds tight on its balance sheet. Besides, a few times over the past couple of years, MicroStrategy bought Bitcoin with the help of funds raised from investors in the form of convertible senior notes sold to them. This has been done twice this year already.

Besides, Saylor has been promoting Bitcoin frequently since August 2020 by posting about it on his personal page on the X social media network. At least over the past year, he has been posting AI-generated pictures related to Bitcoin with a short motivational slogan almost every day.

Bitcoin price reclaims $65,000 briefly

Over the last 24 hours, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency increased by more than 4% to reclaim the $65,000 level and extend the rise above $65,300.

However, that rise was followed by a pullback that took Bitcoin down by nearly 2%, pushing it back close to $64,000. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $64,280.

The Bitcoin rise and the fall that followed coincided with the Fed Reserve’s decision to hold the interest rates steady, while earlier this year, the Fed chairman Jerome Powell stated several times that the Fed is likely to start cutting the rates down.