Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum Confirms Hourly Death Cross, What's Next for ETH's Price?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 15:22
    Ethereum stunned by hourly death cross despite 48% July surge
    Advertisement
    Ethereum Confirms Hourly Death Cross, What's Next for ETH's Price?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has just formed a death cross on its hourly chart. A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average falls below a longer-term one, indicating potential downward momentum.

    Advertisement

    On the hourly chart, Ethereum’s 50-hour moving average crossed below the 200-hour moving average, forming the "death cross" pattern. While moving average crossovers on the daily or weekly charts tend to carry more weight, such signals on the hourly chart might depict short-term weakness.

    Article image
    ETH/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The most recent death cross on the Ethereum hourly chart follows a major sell-off on the crypto market, which has resulted in $758 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Confirms Hourly Death Cross, What's Next for ETH's Price?
    Saylor: We Don't Want All of Bitcoin
    Ethereum Must Never Go Down: Vitalik Buterin
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Two Most Valuable Assets He Has

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 12:53
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    Major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, saw volatile trading in the early Friday session. Ethereum in particular extended its drop from a July 31 high of $3,878 to an intraday low of $3,563 before slightly rebounding to trade near $3,633.

    Despite a shaky start to August, Ethereum (ETH) rose more than 48% in July, its highest performance in three years.

    What's next for ETH price?

    Ethereum, which just turned 10, had its best July performance in three years. The second-largest cryptocurrency rose by 48.75% in July, reaching $3,940 before falling below $3,800 near the end of the month.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum to $5,140? Analyst Names Two Scenarios for ETH Price Target
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The last time ETH climbed this much in a single month was in July 2022, when it was recovering from the low of the crypto downturn triggered by high-profile implosions of Terra-Luna, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius.

    As for what comes next, the ETH price is currently up against resistance near $4,000, where repeated attempts to break higher failed last year. The cryptocurrency market is also approaching a historically quiet period marked by a consolidation phase.

    According to Glassnode, ETH's +1σ Active Realized Price band, now around $4,500, is a key upside threshold for the current surge. This level served as resistance in March 2024 and throughout the 2020-2021 cycle. Breakouts above it might indicate market euphoria and increased risk of structural instability.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 22:00
    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 14:53
    XRP Skyrockets 1,423% in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Hamieverse Taps Abstract to Power Its Debut Blockchain Game and Purpose-Driven Ecosystem
    Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace as Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    Ethereum Confirms Hourly Death Cross, What's Next for ETH's Price?
    XRP Skyrockets 1,423% in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    Show all