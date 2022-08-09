These Two Signs May Point to New Bitcoin Bull Run, According to Morgan Stanley

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to American banking giant Morgan Stanley, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, there are two major factors that could signal another bull run for the leading cryptocurrency.



The bank’s analysts believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve switching to expansionary monetary policy could spark another rally.



Those crypto lenders that have managed to survive still offer high yields shortly after experiencing a major crisis following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem.



The cryptocurrency futures market remains healthy in spite of the significant correction.



Morgan Stanley has noted that the availability of leverage might be a key sign that the crypto market might be on the verge of another rally.