Will Bitcoin Reclaim $30,000 Soon? Mike Novogratz Doesn't Think So

Don't hold your breath for Bitcoin reaching $30,000; crypto mogul Mike Novogratz believes that it is unlikely to reach that level anytime soon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency mogul Mike Novogratz believes that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is unlikely to reclaim the $30,000 level in the near future.

Novogratz thinks that the flagship coin will continue its streak of rangebound trading for now.



The head of Galaxy Digital does not expect Bitcoin bulls to make a bullish push due to the lack of significant institutional capital inflows.



At the same time, Novogratz claims that he does not see anyone backing away, which means that the Bitcoin price is unlikely to drop substantially lower in the near future.



As reported by U.Today, Mike McGlone, Bloomberg's senior commodity strategist, recently reaffirmed his $100,000 price prediction, claiming that it was only "a matter of time" until the largest cryptocurrency would be able to reach that level.



Novogratz, however, is less optimistic. The Galaxy Digital head does not believe that crypto euphoria is coming back anytime soon due to the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.