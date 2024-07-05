Tezos (XTZ) Stuns Core Rivals With 558% Jump in This Metric

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Layer-1 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has been making a defined attempt to revive its ecosystem. In its latest campaign to achieve this feat, the protocol has revealed a key metric that shows the recovery is gradually underway.

Tezos gaming noost

In the protocol’s latest post on X, it noted that its gaming ecosystem recorded a 558% jump in active gamers. With facts corroborated by the analytical platform Messari, the feat is notable, considering the frantic efforts to gain a foothold on some of the key areas that can drive its growth.

Some of the protocols driving the gaming revolution on Tezos include CoinBlast, whose Trivia Cash game has consistently recorded thousands of monthly active users. The game is reportedly featured on DAppRadar’s top 50 gaming protocols, marking its extensive recognition.

Per the 558% jump, the actual number of gamers recorded in the first quarter came in at 97,000. This growth comes as major innovators on Tezos are exhibiting flexibility in what they are permitting. For instance, Tezos game developer Dragon Ninja has launched an AI-driven roguelike game.

The integration of AI-based games is an innovation in the Play-2-Earn (P2E) gaming world, setting up Tezos for a niche market.

Snaking through its hurdles

One of the major talking points for the Tezos ecosystem is how to match up with its counterparts in the Ethereum and Solana ecosystems.

Tezos' growth thus far this year has been masked by a lot of network glitches and hurdles. As reported earlier by U.Today, Nomadic Labs recently advised Tezos node operators to upgrade their systems to correct a critical bug.

System hacks remain one of the biggest impediments to growth for most protocols. While Tezos has had its fair share of hack alerts, it has not recorded a major hack in recent times.