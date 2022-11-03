Tezos-Based Minterpress Goes Live as New NFT Tool

Novel instrument is designed to allow Wordpress users to create eco-friendly non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without leaving platform

Tezos (XTZ), a first carbon-neutral blockchain, now hosts a no-code plugin that allows Web3 enthusiasts to create and demonstrate NFTs in a no-code manner.

Blokhaus introduces Minterpress, Wordpress plugin for NFT minting

According to the official announcement shared by the teams of Tezos (XTZ) high-performance blockchain and Blokhaus Web3 marketing agency, a new Wordpress plugin, Minterpress, launches to optmize the NFT minting process.

Image via Wordpress

With the new plug-in integrated, NFT enthusiasts are able to create, display and even offer for sale their digital tokens without a single line of code. NFTs are deployed to Tezos (XTZ) blockchain straight from a WordPress page.

This release makes independent NFT creators more autonomous than ever before: they do not need to rely on centralized marketplaces with huge commissions.

Also, with this integration, the link to WordPress's website can be used by NFT traders and commissioners to buy and sell novel drops of digital collectibles.

Tezos (XTZ) makes NFT segment carbon-neutral, here's how

This initiative strengthens the positions of Tezos (XTZ) as the most popular carbon-neutral blockchain for various DeFis and NFT applications.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos (XTZ) hosts numerous eccentric digital art initatives. For instance, in Q3, 2022, it onboarded a token drop by famous artist Marina Abramović.

Due to its advanced design, Tezos (XTZ) NFTs can be minted and trasferred with negligible operation fees and near-zero energy consumption.