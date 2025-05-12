Massively Overlooked Bitcoin ETF Nuance Revealed by Coinbase's Head of Strategy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

John D'agostino, head of Strategy at Coinbase Institutional, has paid a visit to CNBC’s Squawk Box show to share his take on what has fueled today’s Bitcoin’s brief surge above $105,000. He also revealed a very important thing about Bitcoin ETFs that has been largely overlooked since their launch.

Bitcoin is not "gold" and not "Nasdaq," D'agostino says

Co-host Andrew Sorkin started the dialogue by reminding everyone that, in the fall last year, Bitcoin dipped below $74,000, then it soared to an all-time high of $109,100 on Jan. 20. Now, after spending several times below $90,000, BTC has finally come back above $100,000. He stated that over the last year, the largest digital currency has been up by more than 70%.

He addressed John D'agostino with a question as to the right way of thinking about Bitcoin – whether it is “like Nasdaq” (a tech stock) or if it should be likened to gold (a store of value). For him, it was a fundamental question. Coinbase’s top executive said that it he believes, in reality, Bitcoin is neither.

Bitcoin has stayed above $100,000 and briefly reached $105,000 this morning. Coinbase's @johnjdagostino joins to discuss what's driving the surge. https://t.co/Nn2QiJqwWD — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 12, 2025

The last time he visited this show, he said, was April 23, prior to which Bitcoin ETF inflows were quite poor since Trump had announced the tariffs. But even during that period, he said, Bitcoin outperformed gold. However, on the same day, as he walked off the stage in CNBC, Bitcoin ETF flows “exploded.” Since that day (roughly two weeks ago), roughly $5.5 billion headed into ETFs, which dwarfed gold ETFs.

During the last meeting, there were three reasons about why Bitcoin outperformed gold that D'agostino discussed: the closeness to tech stock, Bitcoin being an inflation hedge and “the catch-up-to-gold-type trade.” Today, looking at those massive Bitcoin ETF flows, he named the fourth crucial quality of Bitcoin compared to gold – scarcity. Bitcoin miners cannot produce more BTC as fast as the overwhelming demand for it is rising.

Big overlooked nuance about Bitcoin ETFs

In the course of the conversation, D'agostino made a big reminder about one thing that has been overlooked since the ETFs launched. Financial brokers are not allowed to recommend customers to invest in these ETFs.

But there will be a time, he said, when this is going to change, expecting Bitcoin ETF inflows to explode on an even larger scale than now.