Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 12:00
    Strategy now owns nearly 569,000 coins
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm Strategy has purchased an additional $1.34 billion worth of Bitcoin, according to a Monday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    The most recent purchase brings the total number of coins held by the company to nearly 569,000 (a staggering $59 billion at current prices). To put this into perspective, this is higher than the entire GDP of some countries like Mozambique.

    Strategy's unrealized profits currently stand at more than $19 billion following the latest price surge. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Buys $1.3 Billion Worth of Bitcoin
    XRP to $3? Bollinger Bands Say Maybe - But First, Major Stress Test
    1,021,155,586 SHIB Goes Up in Smoke But Here’s Big Catch
    Binance CEO Breaks Down Bitcoin's Future: Details

    As usual, co-founder Michael Saylor strongly hinted that he was going to announce another major purchase on Friday. 

    Advertisement

    The latest Bitcoin buy has been completely priced in, meaning that there was no market reaction. In fact, the price of the leading cryptocurrency has slipped below $104,000 despite a breakthrough in the trade negotiations between the US and China. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 05/11/2025 - 09:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $105,000 as Retail Investors Remain Quiet
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    According to Bitwise, a total of 80 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheet. Fundstrat's Tom Lee predicted that the leading cryptocurrency is going to become "central" to how companies actually manage their treasuries. 

    Japanese Strategy copycat Metaplanet also recently completed its largest purchase ever, adding $125 million in one go. 

    Casa co-founder Jameson Lopp believes that the best way to counter centralization concerns surrounding Strategy's massive Bitcoin purchases is for more companies to actually follow its lead.    

    #Bitcoin News #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 13:20
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 12:44
    Ethereum (ETH) Flips Bitcoin (BTC) in Key Liquidation Metric
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    CONF3RENCE 2025: Europe’s Leading Tech Event Builds Bridges Between Industry and Emerging Technologies – in Germany’s Largest Stadium
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    LeveX Announces Launch of Bug Bounty Program with Up to $5,000 Reward
    CONF3RENCE 2025: Europe’s Leading Tech Event Builds Bridges Between Industry and Emerging Technologies – in Germany’s Largest Stadium
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Big Bitcoin Bull Tweet
    Ethereum (ETH) Flips Bitcoin (BTC) in Key Liquidation Metric
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Bullish 151,605,712,807 SHIB Whale Activity on Bybit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD