Tezos Activates Lima Upgrade, Advances Scalability and Performance

Latest upgrade to high-performance blockchain Tezos (XTZ) unlocks new opportunities for its scaling and throughput

Tezos (XTZ), a top-tier smart contracts platform for decentralized applications, shares the details of its 12th protocol upgrade, Lima. This major update pushes the barriers of performance and scalability for the entire Tezoz (XTZ) ecosystem.

Tezos (XTZ) activates Lima upgrade on Dec. 19: details

According to the official announcement shared by Tezos (XTZ) developers from Nomadic Labs, the protocol has undergone the Lima upgrade. The upgrade is designed to increase blockchain throughput and make it more developer friendly.

Lima protocol upgrade is yet another step in Tezos' (XTZ) pipelining workload designed to advance the way the blockchain validates new blocks. In general, it is about separating validation from application: the system performs low-cost operations separately from computationally expensive ones.

In post-Lima Tezos (XTZ), every new received block is only validated before it is forwarded to peers. With this upgrade activated, the overall block time is reduced to 15 seconds.

Also, the new upgrade introduces so called consensus keys: with this mechanism, the network will not lose validators ("bakers") due to coordination reasons during software setups.

Tezos (XTZ) development activity spikes by 288% in 2022

Last but not the least, Tezos' (XTZ) upgrade Lima advances the design of tickets, a Tezos-specific type of data in blockchain. The new upgrade allows Tezos (XTZ) enthusiasts to launch zero-amount tickets reducing the risks of bugs in smart contracts.

With this update, Tezos (XTZ) strengthens its positions as a go-to blockchain for various use cases in Web3. Developers appreciate constant Tezos (XTZ) upgrades; the net number of smart contracts created on Tezos (XTZ) almost quadrupled in the last 12 months.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos (XTZ) recently scored a partnership with legendary football club Manchester United. The blockchain hosts a first-ever NFT release by Man United, one of the winningest clubs in the English Premier League.