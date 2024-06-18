Tezos Alert: Urgent Upgrade Required to Fix Critical Bug

Nomadic Labs, a leading research and development organization within the Tezos ecosystem, has issued a critical alert for all Tezos node operators and bakers. The organization has identified and resolved a significant bug in the Smart Rollups feature, necessitating an immediate upgrade to the newly released Octez v20.1.

As reported, this bug does not impact the security of the Tezos mainnet or the Etherlink platform, assuring users that their assets remain safe. However, it does affect the process of withdrawing funds from Etherlink to Tezos' layer 1.

The bugfix was encapsulated in the ParisC protocol, which is included in the Octez v20.1 upgrade. This upgrade will be activated through a user-activated upgrade (UAU) at block 5,898,241, anticipated to occur in a week.

To ensure a seamless transition and continued network integrity, Nomadic Labs strongly advises all Tezos bakers and node operators to upgrade to Octez v20.1 without delay. The timely update is crucial for the smooth activation of the ParisC protocol, which addresses the identified bug.

The urgency of this upgrade is underscored by the proximity of the UAU activation date. Operators are encouraged to complete the upgrade process as soon as possible to avoid any disruptions. By acting fast, they can help safeguard the network's functionality and contribute to the overall stability and reliability of the Tezos ecosystem.