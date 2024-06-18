Advertisement
AD

    Tezos Alert: Urgent Upgrade Required to Fix Critical Bug

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Nomadic Labs has issued urgent alert for Tezos node operators and bakers to upgrade to fix critical bug
    Tue, 18/06/2024 - 15:48
    Tezos Alert: Urgent Upgrade Required to Fix Critical Bug
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Nomadic Labs, a leading research and development organization within the Tezos ecosystem, has issued a critical alert for all Tezos node operators and bakers. The organization has identified and resolved a significant bug in the Smart Rollups feature, necessitating an immediate upgrade to the newly released Octez v20.1.

    Advertisement

    As reported, this bug does not impact the security of the Tezos mainnet or the Etherlink platform, assuring users that their assets remain safe. However, it does affect the process of withdrawing funds from Etherlink to Tezos' layer 1. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 05:54
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    "I Know Bitcoin Is Going to $1.0 Million": Samson Mow
    SHIB Skyrockets 12,842% in Burn Rate With Unexpected Price Pivot
    Scam Alert: Fake Ripple Stablecoin Trying to Fool XRPL Users
    Cardano (ADA) Reaches Lowest Level of 2024, Again, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Awful $3,600 Reversal

    The bugfix was encapsulated in the ParisC protocol, which is included in the Octez v20.1 upgrade. This upgrade will be activated through a user-activated upgrade (UAU) at block 5,898,241, anticipated to occur in a week.

    To ensure a seamless transition and continued network integrity, Nomadic Labs strongly advises all Tezos bakers and node operators to upgrade to Octez v20.1 without delay. The timely update is crucial for the smooth activation of the ParisC protocol, which addresses the identified bug.

    Related
    Mon, 06/17/2024 - 10:45
    CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The urgency of this upgrade is underscored by the proximity of the UAU activation date. Operators are encouraged to complete the upgrade process as soon as possible to avoid any disruptions. By acting fast, they can help safeguard the network's functionality and contribute to the overall stability and reliability of the Tezos ecosystem.

    #Tezos News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 18
    Jun 18, 2024 - 15:42
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 18
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Crucial Bitcoin-to-Gold Comparison
    Jun 18, 2024 - 15:42
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Crucial Bitcoin-to-Gold Comparison
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Offers Critical Piece of Advice as BTC Price Struggles
    Jun 18, 2024 - 15:42
    Michael Saylor Offers Critical Piece of Advice as BTC Price Struggles
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Next StepN is Coming! Perhaps 8uddy, the Companion AI Product in the Web3 Space, Become the Biggest Trend!
    SKALE Labs to Join Unity's Exclusive Publisher Support Program
    Profx Awards - Dubai 2024 Celebrates Transparent and Ethical Forex Awards in Forex Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tezos Alert: Urgent Upgrade Required to Fix Critical Bug
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 18
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Crucial Bitcoin-to-Gold Comparison
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD