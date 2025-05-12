Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC): No Take Profit Signal Confirmed, CryptoQuant Says

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 13:38
    Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at $105,000? Might not be good idea, CryptoQuant's STH-SOPR metric says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, recently hit multi-month high at about $105,600. While some skeptics are sure that the local peak is in, the Short Term Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR) indicator by CryptoQuant says we should get ready for higher prices.

    Bitcoin price: No selling signals yet, CryptoQuant's expert says

    Bitcoin (BTC) is getting closer to the potential distribution zone, but there are no signs of immediate selling signals. The cohort of short-term holders is looking at bigger BTC prices as a possible local peak, the Short Term Output Profit Ratio (STH-SOPR) says.

    Such observations were shared by @cryptometugce, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant community analyst, in his Quicktake publication.

    He shared the charts with accumulation ("buy") and distribution ("sell") zones displayed and demonstrated that, at current prices, Bitcoin (BTC) has not touch the latest one yet.

    The expert highlighted that although being stress tested for years, the indicator should be utilized with caution and with limited portion of deposit:

    These signals don’t always mark the exact top of the market, but in the bigger picture, those red circles represent reasonable and satisfying areas to distribute. And please note that we’re not going to sell everything at once. Just like we accumulated gradually, we’ll also distribute gradually.

    The last time the market was close to red zone was on May 1, when Bitcoin (BTC) showed first signs of recovery. However, its price still has to go up to mark a proper distribution season start.

    Bitcoin ETFs keep growing, AUM eclipses three-month high

    Also, the analyst recommended to consider hedging spot positions by derivative ones, while seeing BTC in either red or green zones.

    Meanwhile, the liquidity is still coming to Bitcoin (BTC). The aggregated AUM metric for Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the U.S. exceeded $124 billion in equivalent for the first time since Feb. 4, 2025.

    As demonstrated by CoinGlass, over the last month, Bitcoin (BTC) only registered three days in red. As a result, Bitcoin (BTC) Spot ETFs AUM added 50% in less than one month.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $104,301 as of press time.

