Tether Successfully Recovers $20 Billlion in Losses, Here's How

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 11:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Tether's dominance on stablecoin market is growing
Tether (USDT), the most widely adopted stablecoin, has demonstrated an impressive resurgence, surpassing its previous all-time market cap high of $83.2 billion recorded in May 2022. The recovery is not only a testament to Tether's resilience but also showcases the burgeoning demand for financial freedom among users worldwide.

Tether's Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino ascribes this success to the compelling value proposition of Tether tokens. In an era marked by economic uncertainties, USDT provides a stable digital haven for the unbanked, protecting their purchasing power against national currency devaluation.

Tether's robust performance, even amid fluctuating market conditions, coupled with industry-leading transparency practices, has fostered trust among customers, prompting a favorable response.

Born in October 2014, Tether introduced the concept of marrying digital currency's speed and global reach with traditional currency's stability. Since its inception, USDT has become the most traded cryptocurrency, surpassing the combined volumes of its competitors. Upholding a strong commitment to transparency and compliance, Tether has made monetary transactions swift and affordable.

The company's recent attestation further emphasizes this commitment, spotlighting Tether's strides in providing a stable alternative in volatile markets, particularly in emerging economies. With a remarkable Q1 performance, Tether reported a net profit of $1.48 billion, significantly bolstering its reserves and fortifying its financial stability.

Tether's judicious management of its assets has been instrumental in this recovery. With approximately 85% of its holdings in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits, it exhibits a robust asset base. The company has also noted a 20% quarter-over-quarter surge in token supply, and an impressive $2.5 billion in excess reserves (over the 100% minimum reserve), cementing Tether's credibility.

