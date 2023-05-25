Tether USDT Stablecoin on Polkadot Now Live on Binance: Details

Thu, 05/25/2023 - 15:45
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance exchange has launched support for USDT stablecoin hosted on Polkadot
The Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem has hit a whole new landmark as it is now hosting the crypto ecosystem's biggest stablecoin, Tether (USDT). As the protocol unveiled, the biggest exchange, Binance, now supports deposits and withdrawals for USDT residents on Polkadot.

The advancement remains a key one for the broader digital currency ecosystem as the utility of the USDT stablecoin can be further integrated into the broader Polkadot world with its accompanying parachains. As the biggest stablecoin that is backed by Tether's reserves, USDT will further enhance the liquidity of the diverse Polkadot assets and exchanges across the board.

Tether — USDT — was originally domiciled on the Ethereum protocol; however, the congestion issue and the need to drive diversity has pushed it to other chains. Over the past few years, USDT has now made its way to Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and even Tron, which accounts for a significant percentage of the total stablecoin volume.

The integration also depicts the interoperability of the features of blockchain systems in operation, a trend that will further favor users of both the Polkadot and Tether communities.

Mutually beneficial relationship

While the recent USDT integration on Polkadot appears to be more of a positive milestone for the blockchain protocol, in reality, it is a mutually beneficial relationship for all parties across the board.

Crypto traders and Web 3.0 users are often in search of value, and they tend to gravitate to any platform that offers this. The integration of Polkadot-backed USDT has further solidified Binance's position as the leading cryptocurrency trading platform in the world. Pioneering innovations like this have largely helped Changpeng "CZ" Zhao to lead the platform to stave off other negative news capable of weighing it down.

Tether is often regarded as a stablecoin issuer with so many complicated transparency issues. By launching on Polkadot, it is associated with more credible platforms that can, over time, help bolster its credibility.

