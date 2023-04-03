Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Seeks Chief Walking Officer With $24,000 Salary: Promo Campaign Announced

Sweat Economy (SWEAT), world's largest move-to-earn ecosystem, publishes unsual work offer: it will be available to winner of promo campaign

Sweat Economy (SWEAT), one of the most popular move-to-earn (M2E) ecosystems, launches an unusual lottery campaign with an unmatched prize. Its luckiest participant will receive generous compensation for nothing but walking daily.

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is looking for chief walking officer: Unusual lottery launched

According to the official announcement shared by the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) team, is offering its users the opportunity to become the project's chief walking officer. The winner will get $24,000 compensation annually for walking 5,000 steps minimum per day. The winner must keep this average over the next 12 months.

Image by Sweat Economy (SWEAT)

To be enlisted for the lucky draw, crypto enthusiasts need to create wallets in the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) application. Users should keep 25 SWEAT tokens plus 1 SWEAT as a fee to become a participant in the competition.

The team of Sweat Economy (SWEAT) highlights that this opportunity can be a game-changer and is a totally unique one for the entire move-to-earn segment (M2E):

Such a generous reward puts Sweat Economy miles ahead of other move-2-earn projects. Sweat Economy is the only project that incentivizes users to walk every day with a guaranteed amount that is close to a full-time income in most countries.

As covered by U.Today previously, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) is a multi-product application powered by native cryptocurrency SWEAT.

Since the start of M2E euphoria in Q2, 2022, it has garnered 120 million users across the globe; over 15 million of them are active participants in the SWEAT community.

Winner will be announced on April 17, 2023

The lottery will take place between April 3 and April 16, 2023. The name of the winner is set to be announced in a Livestream on April 17.

Sweat Economy is one of the few applications of its type that has its roots in the Web2 fitness apps sphere. Prior to its much-anticipated token generation event (TGE), it rewarded users with Sweatcoins, a kind of centralized in-app currency.

In August 2022, its SWEAT token was introduced via initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on the DAO Maker platform. SWEAT distribution was among the fastest token sales for the platform.