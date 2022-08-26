Sweat Economy Fitness App Launches SWEAT Coin on DAO Maker

Sweat Economy, one of most popular mobile fitness applications globally, is ready to join Web3 euphoria

The world's most downloaded health and fitness application for smartphones in 2022 inches closer to having its own digital token, SWEAT. Its IDO is set to ensure the seamless transition of Sweat Economy to a global Web3 ecosystem.

Sweat Economy unveils SWEAT crypto on DAO Maker

According to an official announcement shared by the team behind the Sweat Economy app, it is ready to launch SWEAT native token on DAO Maker, a popular launchpad for initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs).

SWEAT NEWS! 💧

Sweat Economy is the first project to onboard millions of users into Web3. Bringing value to your movement, SWEAT is a token for everyone.

Join the millions of users waiting for SWEAT!

• 110M+ Web2 users - Sweatcoin

• 12M+ Web3 users - SWEAT pic.twitter.com/foJXygz4eD — Sweat Еconomy 💧 (@SweatEconomy) August 23, 2022

Together with the SWEAT release, the team of the fitness app is going to introduce its own cryptocurrency wallet, Sweat Wallet. Sweat Wallet is designed to be an all-in-one endpoint to crypto-centric iteration of Sweat Economy with lucrative yields, exclusive NFTs and a feature-rich toolkit.

Oleg Fomenko, co-founder at Sweat Economy, highlights that expansion to Web3 is a natural milestone for the technical and marketing progress of his application:

We have been planning the launch of SWEAT since 2016, when we first thought about creating currency out of movement. We are delighted the day is finally here, yet we know that the launch is just the beginning. We cannot wait to keep building a product people love, to expand and develop a true open economy of movement, and thereby inspire everyone, around the globe, to move more.

The much-anticipated IDO of SWEAT will take on the DAO Maker launchpad on Sept. 5 at 12:00 a.m. UTC. Once Sweat Wallet goes live, all customers will be able to purchase novel cryptocurrencies with fiat payment instruments.

Largest Web2-to-Web3 migration in history of tech

Hatu Sheikh, CSO and CMO at DAO Maker, is excited by the long-term vision of the Sweat Economy team and the progress it has already accomplished:

The selection criteria is rigorous, with a focus on high potential projects or startups with a strong established user base. Sweat Economy has one of the highest user tractions ever among tokenized products. This gives it a brilliant fit for DAO Maker launch criteria.

Sweat Economy has already launched its Web2 in-app currency, Sweatcoin. As the platform migrates to a Web3 technical basis, all Sweatcoin holders will be able to claim SWEAT.

SWEAT IDO is among the most interesting token sales for DAO Maker, a fundraising launchpad with over 500,000 users and more than 100 projects funded. DAO Maker allows Web3 innovators to raise funds in a seamless, inclusive and democratic manner.