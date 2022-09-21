Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Goes Live on Near Protocol, Metrics Rocketing

Wed, 09/21/2022 - 06:05
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Mainstream move-to-earn app Sweat Economy (SWEAT) debuts on Near Protocol (NEAR) to much fanfare
Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Goes Live on Near Protocol, Metrics Rocketing
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Sweat Economy (SWEAT), a veteran sport application active since 2015, has finally unveiled its much-anticipated blockchain-based version on Near Protocol (NEAR).

Fastest IDO ever, download count on fire

According to the official announcement shared by the Sweat Economy (SWEAT) team on its social media accounts and official blog, its application and token have been released on Near Protocol (NEAR).

NEAR-based utility token SWEAT has been distributed between 13.5 million wallets. In recent days, Sweat Economy (SWEAT) became the most downloaded fintech app in 51 countries globally.

Also, the application jumped into the top 5 in 115 countries in various regions of the world.

In total, 4.7 billion tokens were distributed between users. More than 2 million users downloaded and activated the Sweat Wallet app within 72 hours of the token generation event (TGE).

SWEAT trading sets new records on exchanges in September 2022

Oleg Fomenko, co-founder of Sweat Economy, highlighted the importance of this release for the entire Web3 segment and his platform's global adoption:

Last week was not just a milestone week for the Sweat Economy team - as the realization of our original founding ambition - but a historic week for web3 where we witnessed both the birth of the economy of movement and the mass-onboarding of millions of new users to crypto.  My heartfelt thanks go to all our partners and supporters and to the incredible team who have worked so hard on this product and launch.  And yet, this is just the beginning.  We are so excited to get millions around the world healthier through the creation of a true decentralized economy of movement

Also, the SWEAT token sale became the fastest initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) in the history of Web3: over $1 million in equivalent was sold in less than 15 minutes.

Massive announcements catalyzed interest in the SWEAT cryptocurrency between retail traders. Over the first week of trading operations, SWEAT volume smashed through the $500 million level.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple Calls Out Another "Transparent Attempt" to Delay Case on Part of SEC
09/21/2022 - 10:16
Ripple Calls Out Another "Transparent Attempt" to Delay Case on Part of SEC
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Burn Pace Spikes 1,502%, Here's How Much SHIB Was Removed
09/21/2022 - 09:46
SHIB Burn Pace Spikes 1,502%, Here's How Much SHIB Was Removed
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Expands Its Partnership with I-Remit
09/21/2022 - 08:59
Ripple Expands Its Partnership with I-Remit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya