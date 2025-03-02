Advertisement
AD

    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 2/03/2025 - 15:55
    Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor stuns crypto community with epic Bitcoin tweet
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As Bitcoin faces a decisive moment in its price action, Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, has taken to X to post a Bitcoin-centered tweet, referring to the cryptocurrency as "digital energy."

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Saylor wrote, "Bitcoin is digital energy." This metaphor exemplifies Saylor's confidence in Bitcoin's transformative potential as a store of value and its impact on the financial landscape.

    Under Saylor's direction, Strategy, the self-proclaimed Bitcoin treasury firm previously known as MicroStrategy, has pursued an aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy. Since late October, Strategy has been buying Bitcoin practically weekly. In its most recent purchase, Strategy acquired 20,356 Bitcoin at an average price of approximately $97,514 between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to US Financial Services Committee: Details
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 18:19
    Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to US Financial Services Committee: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    DOGE to $4? New Dogecoin Price Prediction Reveals Way
    14,372,556 SHIB in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Saylor’s Strategy Delivers $2.6 Billion Bitcoin Gain As 2025 Begins

    As of Feb. 23, 2025, the company holds about 499,096 Bitcoins, acquired for about $33.1 billion.

    Bitcoin filling "air gap"

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.03% in the last 24 hours to $85,424. According to Glassnode, the Cost Basis Distribution (CBD) heat map shows that Bitcoin's December 2024 ATH created an air gap in realized supply between $70,000 and $88,000.

    Related
    Key Bitcoin Risk Indicator Signals Extreme Volatility Ahead: Details
    Sat, 03/01/2025 - 16:22
    Key Bitcoin Risk Indicator Signals Extreme Volatility Ahead: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As the market rose to new highs, long-term holders began to distribute supply, weakening price momentum. The Bybit hack exacerbated the decline, sending Bitcoin back into the low-liquidity air gap. With prices currently retesting this zone, the market is looking for demand, as further declines could result in increased volatility and sell pressure.

    According to Peter Brandt, the CME weekly chart gap in Bitcoin is now nearly filled, but he asks: "But wait, what if an area island top is created by a daily gap below $77,930. Now that would be interesting."

    On-chain analytics platform Spot On Chain indicated that 2025 saw the harshest February the crypto market has ever experienced. BTC dropped 17.39%, the worst February in the past decade.

    Historically, a negative February has often led to a weak March, leading to questions on the potential for a recovery or if history would repeat itself.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Mar 2, 2025 - 15:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Mar 2, 2025 - 15:28
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy's Michael Saylor Compares Bitcoin to 'Digital Energy': Details
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 2
    Breaking: XRP, ADA, and SOL Prices Skyrocket Following Crypto Strategic Reserve Announcement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD